Cloud7 is pleased to announce the winners of the second edition of the Cloud7 Awards. After long deliberation, we managed to designate the winners of 10 different web hosting industry-related categories. Our picks had a successful year in providing the best solutions and improving the services they offer. The winners of Cloud7 2021 Awards are:
Best Shared Hosting Provider of 2021
Shared hosting plans were the first choice of most small businesses and individual entrepreneurs that are trying to reduce the negative effects of the global pandemic. Shared hosting solutions are allowing customers to create their online presence with a small investment to promote their services and products. Additionally, hosting service providers are also adding various extra features to their services such as free SSL, CDN, backups, AI-driven templates, etc. Here are the best shared hosting providers of 2021.
Best VPS Hosting Provider of 2021
VPS hosting services are the best solution for medium-sized businesses which dedicate and fix the resources while keeping the costs relatively low. The COVID19 pandemic was a major role for businesses of all sizes to upgrade their solutions, because of the unexpected acceleration in digitalization. Some of the small and medium-sized businesses had to make the move to upgrade their shared hostings; which virtual private server is the best stop in terms of the costs and the resources. The best VPS hosting providers in 2021 are listed below:
Best Dedicated Server Hosting Provider of 2021
Dedicated server hosting plans are very popular among medium and large organizations that need extra security and performance for their online presence. Most organizations don’t want to share a physical server with other customers due to security and performance concerns, which can affect their website. Especially online store owners prefer managed dedicated server hosting plans to get the best service possible from their hosting companies. These are the best dedicated server hosting providers of 2021.
Best Cloud Computing Service Provider of 2021
Cloud computing is shining more than ever with the still-ongoing pandemic worldwide. Always-accessible services are the new necessity of the evolving work and entertainment traditions. And cloud computing has a major role in this evolution. From education to remote working, and even entertainment is enabled by cloud computing. Here are the best cloud computing service providers of 2021:
Best WordPress Hosting Provider of 2021
WordPress is still by far the most popular content management system in 2021 and approximately 65% of all websites are running on WordPress. Thus, most hosting service providers are offering special WordPress hosting plans simplifying the web development process, especially for inexperienced users. WordPress hosting providers are also offering various extra features to attract more customers. Best WordPress hosting providers of 2021 are:
Best Reseller Hosting Provider of 2021
Reseller hosting providers often minimize the downsides of traditional hosting services with their own plans. The low cost of the reseller hosting services is always welcome while many of the providers also offer hassle-free setup and maintenance. Reseller providers’ plans may also include some features that are not included on the main service provider. These are the best reseller hosting providers of 2021:
Best Web Hosting Control Panel of 2021
Web hosting control panels are essential tools for hosting service providers, resellers, and web admins. The latest price changes in the web hosting control panels market forced thousands of customers to find alternative solutions. Most web hosting control panels also introduced new features to increase their market share during 2021. Here are the best web hosting control panels of 2021.
Best Cloud Security Provider of 2021
Security is the most important aspect of all areas in the digital world. We have seen several problems that companies have encountered in recent years. Building a fully secure service is not an easy task as well as constantly observing possible threats in the wild and applying suitable solutions and mitigations. The best security providers of 2021 are listed here:
Best Data Center Provider of 2021
With the global pandemic, thousands of organizations of different sizes started their digital transformation journey with the implementation of remote working policies. This unexpected and sudden change increased the demand for high-speed low-latency connections allowing organizations to stay operational, which also increased the demand for data centers around the world. Data centers connect a vast number of clustered servers and related equipment necessary to end-users allowing them to access information remotely. The best data center providers of 2021 are:
Best Cloud Gaming Service Provider of 2021
As the pandemic continues, gaming is steadily becoming the center of home entertainment. But the ongoing chip and GPU shortage sky-rocketed the PC component prices. As these happened cloud gaming became the ultimate solution for AAA gaming, especially in the countries which have high-quality internet connections. Playing the most recent games around with an old minimal PC is attracting gamers all around the world. Here are the best cloud gaming services of 2021:
