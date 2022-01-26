Cloud7 is pleased to announce the winners of the second edition of the Cloud7 Awards. After long deliberation, we managed to designate the winners of 10 different web hosting industry-related categories. Our picks had a successful year in providing the best solutions and improving the services they offer. The winners of Cloud7 2021 Awards are:

Best VPS Hosting Provider of 2021 VPS hosting services are the best solution for medium-sized businesses which dedicate and fix the resources while keeping the costs relatively low. The COVID19 pandemic was a major role for businesses of all sizes to upgrade their solutions, because of the unexpected acceleration in digitalization. Some of the small and medium-sized businesses had to make the move to upgrade their shared hostings; which virtual private server is the best stop in terms of the costs and the resources. The best VPS hosting providers in 2021 are listed below: 🥇Contabo 🥈DigitalOcean 🥉Linode Vultr ChemiCloud Hostwinds OVHcloud

Best Dedicated Server Hosting Provider of 2021 Dedicated server hosting plans are very popular among medium and large organizations that need extra security and performance for their online presence. Most organizations don’t want to share a physical server with other customers due to security and performance concerns, which can affect their website. Especially online store owners prefer managed dedicated server hosting plans to get the best service possible from their hosting companies. These are the best dedicated server hosting providers of 2021. 🥇G-Core Labs 🥈FastComet 🥉LeaseWeb Hetzner Online HostDime Ionos by 1&1 HostGator

Best Cloud Computing Service Provider of 2021 Cloud computing is shining more than ever with the still-ongoing pandemic worldwide. Always-accessible services are the new necessity of the evolving work and entertainment traditions. And cloud computing has a major role in this evolution. From education to remote working, and even entertainment is enabled by cloud computing. Here are the best cloud computing service providers of 2021: 🥇Amazon Web Services 🥈Microsoft Azure 🥉Google Cloud Platform Alibaba Oracle IBM Cloud Dell

Best WordPress Hosting Provider of 2021 WordPress is still by far the most popular content management system in 2021 and approximately 65% of all websites are running on WordPress. Thus, most hosting service providers are offering special WordPress hosting plans simplifying the web development process, especially for inexperienced users. WordPress hosting providers are also offering various extra features to attract more customers. Best WordPress hosting providers of 2021 are: 🥇SiteGround 🥈Bluehost 🥉Hostgator WP Engine DreamHost Hostinger GreenGeeks

Best Reseller Hosting Provider of 2021 Reseller hosting providers often minimize the downsides of traditional hosting services with their own plans. The low cost of the reseller hosting services is always welcome while many of the providers also offer hassle-free setup and maintenance. Reseller providers’ plans may also include some features that are not included on the main service provider. These are the best reseller hosting providers of 2021: 🥇HostArmada 🥈BanaHosting 🥉KnownHost InMotion Hosting GreenGeeks NameHero Reseller Club

Best Web Hosting Control Panel of 2021 Web hosting control panels are essential tools for hosting service providers, resellers, and web admins. The latest price changes in the web hosting control panels market forced thousands of customers to find alternative solutions. Most web hosting control panels also introduced new features to increase their market share during 2021. Here are the best web hosting control panels of 2021. 🥇cPanel 🥈Plesk 🥉Webmin DirectAdmin Froxlor Ajenti ISPConfig

Best Cloud Security Provider of 2021 Security is the most important aspect of all areas in the digital world. We have seen several problems that companies have encountered in recent years. Building a fully secure service is not an easy task as well as constantly observing possible threats in the wild and applying suitable solutions and mitigations. The best security providers of 2021 are listed here: 🥇Imunify Security 🥈BitNinja 🥉Sucuri Wordfence Cloudflare Imperva Akamai

Best Data Center Provider of 2021 With the global pandemic, thousands of organizations of different sizes started their digital transformation journey with the implementation of remote working policies. This unexpected and sudden change increased the demand for high-speed low-latency connections allowing organizations to stay operational, which also increased the demand for data centers around the world. Data centers connect a vast number of clustered servers and related equipment necessary to end-users allowing them to access information remotely. The best data center providers of 2021 are: 🥇Equinix 🥈Digital Realty 🥉NTT Communications Cyxtera Flexential CyrusOne Coresite