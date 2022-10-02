Throughout history, a lot has been said about leadership, a lot has been written, and many different definitions have been made. Machiavelli’s « The Prince » is one of the oldest known books written about leadership and management. Machiavelli talks about the qualities that a leader should have. According to him, the leader should be prudent, planned, realistic, courageous when making decisions, communicate well, and both loved and feared.

Capacity, Capability, Character

There are different opinions about the anatomy of leadership or the qualities required for leadership. For example, the 3C approach of Mary Crossan, Jeffrey Gandz, and Gerard Sejits is one of the most essential approaches to leadership. The 3C approach suggests that three questions should be asked to evaluate leaders:

Are there competencies required to be a leader? Does the person has the necessary commitment to be a leader? Is the character suitable to be a good leader?

The 3C is a simple and effective approach to explaining successful leaders. « Capacity », « Capability », and « Character » variables can be suggested for another 3C approach. This trio can develop and improve capacity and capability over time with effort and support. But Character is inherited. Virtues, certain values, and many other traits develop in the early years of childhood. Everyone has a character, but if this character is not suitable for “good” leadership, no matter what is done, it does not produce positive results.

You cannot force anyone to become a leader. Leadership is a choice. Also, not everyone has to be a leader. But once you choose to be a leader, you have to do what is necessary. Leading is a very difficult job. Especially in times of economic difficulties, wars, and uncertainties like today, leadership becomes more difficult and gains importance.

Creating a good team spirit

A good leader should be the one who asks where he would like to see his team or company, not himself, in the next ten years. In other words, real leaders have to think about tomorrow, not today. A leader must have imagination. Must be able to develop vision and strategy. The leader should also have the power to adapt to changing conditions.

It is possible to extend this list. Many of these are earned by hard working. It is possible to increase a person’s capacity and give him new abilities. But if the character does not invest in being a good leader, that is, if the values, traits, and virtues are not appropriate, whatever you do will not work.

Another important issue that leaders should pay attention to is undoubtedly team spirit. Leaders who run for success must first achieve being “us” in order to climb to the top of their journey. There should be differences in each mode of working, and the leader needs to be able to understand these differences. For this, the leader should know the team members closely and trust them. Therefore, managers who can achieve creating a good team spirit (synergy) can be good leaders.