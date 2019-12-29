Tech conferences are some of the best places to learn about what’s happening in a specific technology field. Here are the top 7 cloud computing conferences to attend in 2020.

Tech conferences are bringing together IT professionals, experts for networking and sharing knowledge. There are many conferences that have been specialized in cloud computing. We give details about the top 7 cloud computing conferences to attend in 2020.

CloudFest

CloudFest 2020 is the second in a three-year theme arc. CloudFest will explore how the cloud industry is preparing for the AI evolution in terms of technology, oversight, economics, and morality. It has five theme tracks including cybersecurity topics, AI-driven uptime, sales and marketing, AI Reselling, AI and the human brain. It will take place at Europa-Park in Germany between March 14 – 19.

Cloud Expo Europe

As a part of the London Tech Show, Cloud Expo Europe returns on 11-12 March 2020 at ExCeL London. Cloud Expo Europe is one of UK’s leading events for connecting technologists, business leaders and senior business managers with experts, solutions and services to help accelerate digital transformation plans. If you are new to the cloud, Cloud Expo Europe is an opportunity to meet with leading technology innovators and service providers.

Hosting and Cloud Transformation Summit

HCTS is the premier forum for executives in the web hosting services, cloud computing, data centers, and managed services sectors. The agenda is carefully crafted by 451 research analysts and industry experts to provide timely. The three-day schedule includes a plethora of networking opportunities and analyst and executive sessions. HCTS will take place at Las Vegas, Nevada between October 5-7.

Google Cloud Next

Google Cloud Next brings together IT professionals, developers, executives, Google experts and some of the brightest minds in tech for 3 days of networking, learning, and collaboration. Experience the magic of Google Cloud Next alongside IT professionals, developers, executives, and Google experts. It returns to San Francisco, California between April 6 – 8.

Cloud Summit 2020

Cloud Summit 2020 that will take place in Miami Beach between 12-14 May includes over 50 cutting-edge breakout sessions, world-class keynote speakers and the hands-on Cloud Showcase.

It gives opportunities to participants such as increasing the pace of innovation with an automated platform, managing your provisioning, billing, channel, and subscriptions, connecting with companies for distribution, accelerating XaaS profits with CloudBlue learning sessions.

International Conference on Cloud Computing

International Conference on Cloud Computing (CLOUD) is the first conference dedicated to cloud computing. At CLOUD 2020 both researchers and industry practitioners will exchange the latest fundamental advances in the state of the art and practice of cloud computing, identify emerging research topics, and define the future of cloud computing. Part of the SCF 2020, CLOUD 2020 will be held on June 22 – 26, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

CloudTalk Global 2020

CloudTalk Global 2020 is a networking event intended for all companies in the Cloud sector from 15 countries on April 21, 2020, İstanbul, Turkey. There will be inspirational presentations from 24 speakers across the world. In addition to this, there will be inspiring panels, workshops, and networking and new business contacts. CloudTalk Global event will bring together more than 2000 attendees.

