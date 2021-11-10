Command Description Usage

cd The cd command is used to navigate through folders. $ cd path_the_folder

$ cd .. (Go to the parent folder)

ls The ls command is used to list files in a folder. $ list (list only file_names)

$ ls -la (detailed file information)

mkdir The mkdir command is used to create a folder. $ mkdir folderName

rmdir The rmdir command is used to remove a folder. $ rmdir folderName

touch The touch command is used to create an empty file. $ touch fileName.txt

cp The cp command is used to copy a file or folder. $ cp [source_file_or_folder] [target_file_or_folder]

mv The mv command is used to move or rename a file. $ mv [source_file] [target_file_with_new_name]

rm The rm command is used to remove a file. $ rm fileName

cat The cat command is used to print the contents of a file to the terminal. $ cat fileName

head The head command is used to print the contents of a file with the number of lines from beginning to end to the terminal. $ head (10 lines)

$ head -n number_of_lines

tail The tail command is used to output the contents of a file from the back to the top with the number of lines. $ tail (10 lines)

$ tail -n number_of_lines

less The less command is used to display the output of a command and a file page by page. $ less fileName or command

whoami The whoami command is used to display who the active user is. $ whoami

id The id command is used to display the information of the user or group. $ id

uname The uname command is used to display the kernel and processor information of the system used. $ uname -a (for all information)

su The su command is used to switch to the root user or another user. It is short for “super user”, “switch user” or “substitute user”. The password of the user to be switched must be entered. $ su username

sudo The sudo command is used to run a command with root privileges. When the command ends, it returns to normal user privileges. $ sudo [command]

passwd The passwd command is usually used to change the user password, but can also be used to lock the user and override her password. $ passwd (loged user)

$ passwd username (another user)

useradd The useradd command is used to create a new user. $ useradd username

userdel The userdel command is used to delete a user. $ userdel username

hostname The hostname command is used to display hostname. $ hostname

grep The grep command is used to search for a word in files and to output the files that have that word. $ grep -rl “search_word”

find The find command is used to search filenames and list matching files. $ find / -name “fileName”

which The which command is used to search the directories specified by the $PATH variable in the environment variables of a command and find the executable file. $ which [command]

locate The locate command is used to search by filename in “locate” like “find”. $ locate word

history The history command is used to output the previously written commands. $ history

pwd The pwd command is used to output the current file path. $ pwd

who The who command is used to display the users who are currently online in the system. $ who

chmod The chmod command is used to change the authorization required for users to access and run files. It is short for “change mode”. $ chmod +x fileName (To give run permission to all users)

apt The apt command is used to install, uninstall and update the system and applications. It is short for “Advanced Package Tool”. RedHat-based systems use yum. $ sudo apt install appName (to install the app)

$ sudo apt remove appName (to remove the app)

$ sudo apt upgrade appName (to upgrade the app)

$ sudo apt update (update the package database)

$ sudo apt upgrade (upgrade the system and apps)

man The man command is used to call up detailed documentation about a command. $ man [command]

chown The chown command is used to change the ownership of a file or folder. $ chown [username] [fileName or folderName]

top The top command is used to get detailed information about the processes running in the system. $ top

ps The ps command is used to list running processes. $ ps -aux

wget The wget command is used to download files over http, https and ftp protocols. $ wget [url]

tree The tree command is used to see the skeleton structure of other files and folders in a folder. $ tree folderName

df The df command is used to see the disk space usage information of the file system. $ df /home/user

wc The wc command is used to output the number of lines, the number of words, and the number of characters in a file. $ wc fileName

clear The clear command is used to clear the command line. $ clear

reboot The use of reboot is not recommended, instead “shutdown -r” provides a safer reboot. (for old systems) $ reboot or shutdown -r

shutdown The shutdown command is used to shut down the system. When the “shutdown” command is used alone, it shuts down the system after 1 minute. If you want to shut down the system immediately, you can use the “shutdown now” command. $ shutdown now

tar The tar command is one of the most used commands for file and folder compression. $ tar -cvf Archive.tar /home/Archive

$ tar -cvzf Archive.tar.gz /home/Archive (for better compression than tar)

kill The kill command is used to kill a process. For different alternatives: How to kill a process in Linux $ kill [processID] or kill -9 [processID]

ping The ping command is used to verify whether another device on the IP network is reachable. It is short for “Packet Internet Groper”. $ ping [IP]

zip The zip command is used for file and folder compression. $ zip -r archive.zip fileName

$ zip -r archive.zip folderName/

unzip The unzip command is used to uncompress the compressed files. $ unzip archive.zip

mount The mount command is used with the address and mount point of the new device to be mounted in an existing directory. $ mount -t type device directory

traceroute The traceroute command is used to detect the path traveled until reaching a server. $ traceroute [domain or IP]

date The date command is used for setting the date and the time. When you type the command alone, it outputs the current date and time. $ date

$ date -s “2 NOV 2021 17:45:12” (for change the system time)