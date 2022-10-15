Poor hiring practices are one of the key contributing factors to the high turnover rate that IT companies face. As a result, data science boot camp companies end up with many unsuccessful hires, as well as with people that don’t meet the demands of the job nor don’t have the necessary skills.

Poor hiring practices: Identifying the symptoms

Hiring practices are incredibly important to the success of any organization. But many companies are still making mistakes that lead to high turnover and poor performance. Some of the most common hiring practices that contribute to higher employee turnover include:

Not paying attention to cultural fit

Cultural fit is one of the most important factors when it comes to hiring new employees. It’s not just about the skills and experience of a candidate; it’s also about how well that person fits in with the company culture. If an employee doesn’t feel like they belong at your company, they’re going to start looking for somewhere else to work and fast.

Not giving people enough time to get settled in

When you join a new company, it can be hard to get used to the culture and adapt to your new role. You may also feel like you don’t know what you’re doing and are worried that your colleagues will notice this.

If you’re an employer who doesn’t give new recruits time to settle in, they’ll be more likely to leave because they feel like their work isn’t appreciated or valued. This can also lead to them feeling like they have no support from their colleagues, which can make them feel isolated and stressed out.

You don’t have a clear job description

If you’re having trouble attracting quality applicants, it might be because your job description isn’t being seen as an exciting opportunity. Make sure it details what the day-to-day responsibilities will be for this position so potential candidates can see themselves as part of your team and work towards a shared goal.

Your hiring process is too rigid

The best way to avoid turnover is by hiring people who are passionate about what they do. When you’re too rigid in your hiring process, however, it’s easy for good candidates to slip through the cracks due to their lack of experience or education; or because they don’t fit into your specific role exactly as it’s written. Instead of focusing on whether or not someone has all of the skills listed in a job description, look for evidence that they are genuinely excited about the work itself.

Improve the quality of your tech hire

When you’re looking to hire a new tech employee, you want to make sure that they’re going to be able to grow with your company and provide an immediate impact. That’s why it’s important to look for certain qualities when you’re interviewing candidates.

Here are some of our top recommendations:

Passion

Every candidate should have a passion for their work, and that should show in their interview. If they seem excited and enthusiastic about what they do, that’s a good sign! They’ll likely be able to bring that same enthusiasm into the office and help motivate the rest of your team.

Communication skills

Communication skills are key for any position in any company, especially when it comes to tech roles because this is what allows us as humans to interact with technology in such an efficient way. A great communicator will not only be able to collaborate effectively with other departments within your company but also share ideas with their colleagues in technical roles so that everyone can benefit from them!

Experience

If your company is hiring for a position that involves working with tech -whether it’s coding, designing, or managing IT- it’s crucial that you find someone who has experience doing so. If they don’t have a track record of being able to work on tech projects, then there’s no way of knowing if they’ll be able to do the job well or not.

The Bottom Line

The tech industry is notorious for having a high turnover rate. While part of the reason is that there are a lot of startups, and it’s easy for people to get hired by another company and move on to something new, poor hiring practices remain one of the main contributing factors. So When you’re looking to hire a new tech employee, you want to make sure that they’re going to be able to grow with your company and provide an immediate impact. Applying this simple strategy can make all the difference in helping you to retain skilled staff.