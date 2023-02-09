Twitter announced that users of Twitter Blue can now post tweets up to 4,000 characters long rather than the usual 280 characters. Only people who are on Twitter Blue can post 4,000 characters long tweets.

Twitter announced that Twitter Blue users can now post tweets that are up to 4,000 characters long instead of the standard 280. Twitter added that along with long tweets, Twitter Blue users can post videos up to 60 minutes long. Only people who are on Twitter Blue can post 4,000 characters long tweets. If you want to see the rest of the tweet, you can click on “Show More” to read the rest of it. Users can reply to, retweet, and quote a longer tweet even if they’re not Twitter Blue subscribers. Subscribers will be able to reply and quote with up to 4,000 characters as well.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that. so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

This is how users will see the “Show More” option.

More changes coming

Twitter is reducing the number of ads shown to people who are subscribed to Blue, 50 percent to be exact. Elon Musk has spoken about plans to offer a subscription service that doesn’t include ads at all, which will cost more. Blue subscribers also benefit from their replies getting priority, being able to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, a blue checkmark, and get early access to changes to Twitter. Twitter Blue subscribers with the blue checkmark will also get priority ranking in searches and mentions. Twitter reports that this is to reduce spam and bots.

Twitter API turns into a paid service

On February 9th, Twitter announced that its API service, which gives life to all bots and log-in services through Twitter and helps researchers to analyze data, will no longer be a free service. Many popular third-party Twitter applications have been discontinued by their developers after hearing the news, such as Tweetbot.

Paid basic access that offers low level of API usage, and access to Ads API for a $100 monthly fee. — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 8, 2023

Twitter clarified that the free system will not be removed completely, and the “good” bots can stay with limited capabilities.