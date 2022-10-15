This week, chipmaker Intel confirmed that some of its source code has been leaked online. Cybersecurity researchers state that the leaked source code allows attackers to find vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Also, Google Cloud and Coinbase announced a new, long-term strategic partnership that will allow select customers, starting with those in the Web3 ecosystem, to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies. Also this week, Microsoft announced its plans to rebrand Office after 32 years. Office, including office.com and cloud-based Office apps, will be rebranded to Microsoft 365 soon.

Intel’s Alder Lake BIOS source code leaked online

Intel confirmed that source code from the Alder Lake processor has been leaked on the notorious imageboard 4Chan and uploaded by a user named ‘LCFCASD’ to a code repository named ‘ICE_TEA_BIOS’ on GitHub. The repository contained what was described as the ‘BIOS Code from project C970.’ and it contains 5.97GB of source code, private keys, files, and change logs. The leaked source code is related to Intel’s 12th generation Intel Core processors, released in November of 2021.

Google to accept crypto payments

Google Cloud and Coinbase announced a new, long-term strategic partnership in which Google Cloud will be Coinbase‘s strategic cloud provider to build an advanced exchange and data services. Google Cloud will allow select customers, starting with those in the Web3 ecosystem, to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies. The new payment option will be powered by Coinbase Commerce, enabling merchants globally to accept cryptocurrency payments in a decentralized way.

Microsoft Office is becoming Microsoft 365

Microsoft announced that Office, including office.com and cloud-based Office apps, will be rebranded to Microsoft 365 soon. The tech giant will continue offering the one-time purchase license via Microsoft Office 2021 and Office LTSC. The changes will begin rolling out for Office.com in November 2022. The changes will begin rolling out for the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app in January 2023. Microsoft also said that there won’t be any impact on existing accounts, profiles, subscriptions, or files.

KDE Plasma 5.26 released with Plasma Bigscreen

The KDE Project announced the general availability of KDE Plasma 5.26, coming with multiple new features. The most significant new feature is the new interface designed for smart TVs, named Plasma Bigscreen. It runs on postmarketOS or Manjaro Linux. Plasma Bigscreen, which runs on top of Wayland, is coming with Aura Browser as a new web browser, Plank Player, a multimedia player, which can be controlled with smart TVs’ remote control.

Cargill introduces the first plant-based dielectric immersion cooling fluid

Cargill introduced its newest bio-industrial product, NatureCool 2000. It is the first-ever plant-based dielectric fluid for immersion cooling of electronics in data centers, cryptocurrency mining, and other advanced applications. NatureCool 2000 is made from 90% vegetable oil, which is a renewable resource, along with performance-enhancing additives. Cargill’s new solution is also CO2 neutral with a Global Warming Potential of zero, helping make applications adopting the fluid more sustainable.

Russian hackers targeting major US airports

KillNet, a pro-Russian hacktivist group claims the large-scale DDoS attacks targeted websites of airports in the U.S. As a result, multiple websites went offline for long periods of time. Although the attacks didn’t affect flights, other online airline services were disrupted during the attacks. The hacker group published the list of websites on its Telegram channel, encouraging members and volunteers to join the attack.

AWS launches 3 free training programs

AWS announced 3 new training initiatives that focus on helping Ukrainians rejoin the workforce, reskilling IT workers, and creating learning opportunities, as a part of its commitment to provide 29 million people with free training by 2025. The company currently offers over 500 free courses through AWS Skill Builder, self-paced training and interactive labs through AWS Educate, and many other training offerings.

