This week had brought us some interesting news as AMD and Intel chips are once again found vulnerable; affecting Linux-based operating systems and named Retbleed. In the meantime, Red Hat has gotten a new CEO, Matt Hicks. New maintenance versions for GNOME 42 desktop environment and WordPress 6.0 were released. Rocky Linux has finally reached the 9.0 version, and SiteGround has a new data center in Spain.

Intel and AMD chips are vulnerable to new Retbleed attack

ETH Zurich researchers have discovered a new speculative execution vulnerability, a Spectre variation on AMD and Intel CPUs. The vulnerability allows to attack a safeguard known as retpoline; the attacks are named Retbleed. The attack predicts the next instruction, then executes it before confirmation. Current mitigations affect CPU performance.

CEO arrested for selling fake Cisco devices

Onur Aksoy, CEO and Founder of Pro Network LLC was arrested for selling fake Cisco equipment. By selling those fake Cisco devices, Onur Aksoy has generated over $1 billion in revenue. He distributed the fake devices from China and Hong Kong over 19 separate companies in New Jersey and Florida. Hospitals, schools, government agencies, and the military were on Aksoy’s customers’ list.

GNOME 42.3 released

The popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, GNOME, has received a new update for its latest version. GNOME 42.3 comes with some minor improvements and bug fixes, such as crashes that occur while handling flatpak packages and mismatch in app review ratings on top and the bottom of the app page. Additionally, some of the new features of GNOME 43 alpha have been revealed.

Matt Hicks is the new Red Hat CEO

Red Hat has announced its new president and CEO, Matt Hicks. He has been in the company since 2006; first joined as a developer on the IT team. Then rose to leadership positions quickly in various areas in the company. The previous CEO of Red Hat was Paul Cormier, who had a total of 21 years of experience in Red That.

Rocky Linux 9.0 is officially available now

Rocky Linux, one of the enterprise-focused CentOS and RHEL alternatives has reached to 9.0 version. Rocky Linux’s release landed approximately two months after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0. This release brings many enhancements to the operating system and it will be supported until May 31st, 2032. Rocky Linux 8 series is going to be supported until 2029 as well.

SiteGround opens a data center in Spain

One of the well-known web hosting service companies SiteGround has a new data center in Spain now. The fourth data center in Europe is located in Madrid alongside the new content delivery network in the same city. The new data center and CDN will help customers deliver better performance for their websites in this region.

WordPress 6.0.1 is now available

WordPress 6.0 has received its first maintenance update; effectively reaching the 6.0.1 version. This release delivers 13 bug fixes for Core and 18 bug fixes for Gutenberg. You can easily update your WordPress website by checking the Updates section in the dashboard.

