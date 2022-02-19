We had a busy week in both the cyber security and cloud industries. One of the most important news from the week was the release of the new version of the white hat hacker’s popular Linux distro, Kali. Another important piece of news was the acquisition of Linode by Akamai for approximately $900 million. If you don’t want the miss the most important news from this week, let’s take a closer look at our picks.

Kali Linux 2022.1 is released, download now

The Kali team announced the release of the first launch of 2022. The latest version, which comes with Linux kernel 5.15 and is based on Debian 10, also has a new look with new wallpapers, login backgrounds, and boot displays. The next release that will provide new visual changes will be released in 2023. The team also introduces a new flavor, named Kali Everything which can only be downloaded via torrent.

Akamai announces Linode acquisition

CDN and cloud security company, Akamai announced the acquisition of Linode for approximately $900 million. With the acquisition, the company aims to add $100 million in revenue during the next fiscal year. Akamai also announced its financial reports, for the fourth quarter, the company has increased its revenue by 7% to $905 million. For the full year, the company’s revenue was increased by 8% year-over-year to $3.5 billion.

Intel has announced the upcoming Xeon processors

Intel has revealed its roadmap for future Xeon CPUs. Intel is planning to release a new fork for the Xeon line up as E-Core series. Sapphire Rapids will be the first Xeons that will be released this year with Intel 7 process. Emerald Rapids will be released next year using the same manufacturing process. Sierra Forest CPUs will be the first CPUs to present the E-Core series which will be delivering higher power efficiency and core density compared to the P-Core series.

VMware released patches for five high severity vulnerabilities

VMware has released several patches for the vulnerabilities which were found during the Tianfu Cup security event that took place in China between 16th and 17th October 2021. There are Five vulnerabilities affecting VMware products, four of them have vulnerability scores higher than 8.0. VMware urges its users to apply the patches immediately.

Imunify360 version 6.3 released

The Imunify Security team announced the release of the new version of Imunify360. Imunify360 version 6.3 supports cPanel working on Ubuntu 20.04 Long Term Support. Imunify Security team also promotes optimal security configurations with the release, increasing the overall security of servers. The new version is currently available.

Adobe fixes critical zero-day vulnerabilities on Commerce

Adobe announced that they have found a vulnerability on the Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source services that has a CVSS score of 9.8. The flaw allows attackers to execute arbitrary code and the company confirmed that this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild. The vulnerability can be exploited without any administrator privileges.

UpdraftPlus vulnerability puts 3 million WordPress sites at risk

The Wordfence team announced that they have discovered a vulnerability in UpdraftPlus, a popular WordPress backup, restore and clone plugin that has been installed more than 3 million times. The vulnerability allows users who have logged in to download backups created by the plugin. The vulnerability was patched in UpdraftPlus version 1.22.3.

