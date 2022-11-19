This week, we saw some important announcements for both software and hardware. First, Microsoft announced the launch of SQL Server 2022, the most Azure-enabled release of SQL Server yet, as expected. Second, Fedora Project has announced the release of the Fedora Linux 37 operating system, coming with two new editions. Also this week, Nvidia announced the adoption of its next-generation H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Quantum-2 InfiniBand, including new offerings on new partner systems.

SQL Server 2022 is now available

Microsoft officially announced the general availability of SQL Server 2022, the most Azure-enabled release of SQL Server yet. SQL Server 2022 simplifies driving deeper insights, predictions, and governance from the data with connections to Azure, including Azure Synapse Link and Microsoft Purview. Azure integration includes managed disaster recovery (DR) to Azure SQL Managed Instance, along with near real-time analytics. Microsoft also announced various Azure-enabled features along with a new billing model.

Fedora Linux 37 is released. What’s new?

Fedora Project has announced the release of the Fedora Linux 37 operating system, coming with two new editions. With this release, Fedora Linux operating system has reached its 37th version. With the new release, Fedora Project also introduces Fedora CoreOS as an edition, the successor of the Fedora Atomic Host project. The second new edition coming with Fedora 37 is Fedora Cloud, crafted to run in public or private clouds and the AMIs.

GitHub introduces private vulnerability reporting

GitHub has introduced private vulnerability reporting to prevent threat actors to exploit the vulnerability before the developers can take action. GitHub’s new feature is a new method to report vulnerabilities directly to the maintainer with a simple form. When the maintainer receives a report privately, they are notified and can accept it, ask more question, or reject it. Once the report is accepted, maintainers can collaborate on a fix for the vulnerability privately.

Nvidia announced H100 GPU and Quantum-2 systems

Nvidia announced broad adoption of its next-generation H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Quantum-2 InfiniBand, including new offerings on Microsoft Azure cloud and over 50 new partner systems. Nvidia also released major updates to its cuQuantum, CUDA, and BlueField DOCA acceleration libraries along with support for the Omniverse platform on Nvidia A100 and H100-powered systems. With every H100 PCIe GPU, a 5-year license for Nvidia AI Enterprise is included, a cloud-native software suite.

AlmaLinux 9.1 “Lime Lynx” is now available

AlmaLinux OS Foundation announces the release of AlmaLinux 9.1, codenamed Lime Lynx. AlmaLinux is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and it carries most of the changes. One of the major changes in AlmaLinux 9.1 is the introduction of a new security-focused tool, named Keylime, a remote machine attestation that utilizes the TPM technology. It enables continuous monitoring and verification of the integrity of remote machines.

90% of Fortune 100 companies are using open-source software

GitHub released its annual Octoverse report which once again shows the importance of open-source software for the industry. According to the report, in 2022, 94 million developers of GitHub made 413 million contributions to open-source projects. The report also revealed that 90% of companies are using open-source solutions and more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies are using GitHub. GitHub also stated that some open-source projects are being supported by large companies, and these investments reflect its importance.

WP Engine launches Managed WordPress Platform on Microsoft Azure

WP Engine is extending its multi-cloud solution with the implementation of its managed WordPress platform on Azure, offering better performance. Microsoft Azure customers can now build and scale WordPress websites with WP Engine. The new solution is currently available on Azure to all organizations across the U.S. and the Netherlands. WP Engine announced that it will expand into other regions during 2023 to reach global customers.

