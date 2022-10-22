This weak, Canonical announced the release of Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu, along with official flavors. The latest release comes with Linux kernel 5.19 and GNOME 43, both introduce various new features. Also, Mozilla announced the release of Firefox 106, which allows users to edit PDF files, including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures. Firefox 106 also introduces Firefox View, which includes the previously discovered content to provide easy access to them. Also this week, Zimbra released a security advisory announcing that the patch for a critical vulnerability, which is being exploited in the wild, is now available. Zimbra 9.0.0 “Kepler” Patch 27 and 8.8.15 “James Prescott Joule” Patch 34 are released to address the vulnerability.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu is ready for download

Canonical announced the general availability of Ubuntu 22.10 codenamed Kinetic Kudu, an interim release that introduces multiple new features. Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu is now available for desktops, servers, and cloud computing and it will be supported for 9 months. Ubuntu 22.10 comes with Linux kernel 5.19, which brings performance improvements for CPUs and GPUs along with ARM, LoongArch, AMD RDNA, CDNA, and Intel Raptor Lake supports. Ubuntu 22.10 also features GNOME 43, the latest version of the popular desktop environment.

Firefox 106 is now available

The Mozilla team announced the general availability of 106, which comes with multiple new features and improvements. Firefox 106 brings a long-awaited feature for Linux users on Wayland. Swipe-to-navigate feature. Firefox 106 allows users to edit PDF files, including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures. Users can also use Firefox as their Default PDF application for Windows operating system.

Zimbra patches RCE vulnerability

Zimbra released a security advisory announcing that the patch for a critical vulnerability, which is being exploited in the wild, is now available. Zimbra 9.0.0 “Kepler” Patch 27 and 8.8.15 “James Prescott Joule” Patch 34 are released to address the vulnerability. Kaspersky stated that the vulnerability is related to another vulnerability discovered in 2015 and patched shortly after. By exploiting the vulnerability, an attacker can use cpio package to gain incorrect access to any other user accounts.

Red Hat announces new C-level executives

Red Hat announced that the company has selected its new COO, CFO, CIO, senior vice president, and vice president, effective immediately. The company is also building out the Finance and Operations organization. The company also appointed Robert Leibrock as senior vice president and chief financial officer and Jim Palermo as vice president and chief information officer.

Nexcess announces Object Cache Pro partnership

Managed hosting and cloud solutions provider, Nexcess announced that the company is teaming up with Object Cache Pro, an enterprise plugin for Redis object caching to provide users with a new solution. The premium plugin, valued at $95 per month, will be included free of charge on Managed WordPress, Managed WooCommerce, dedicated WordPress clusters, and flexible cloud plans. With the partnership, Nexcess combines its managed hosting solutions with the reliability of Object Cache Pro, which offers a premium, enterprise-grade caching experience.

Thousands of VMware ESXi servers reached end-of-life

According to the Lansweeper’s statistics, only 26.4% of ESXi servers are running a supported version. Lansweeper stated that more than 45,000 VMware ESXi servers inventoried by the company reached end-of-life, which means those servers won’t get any security updates unless an extended support contract is purchased. These are the only ones reported by Lansweeper customers, thus, the number is much greater.

Microsoft launches Azure DDoS IP Protection in public preview

The tech giant initially introduced a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection built for SMBs, Azure DDoS IP Protection SKU, at the Microsoft Ignite event. The new solution offers enterprise-grade DDoS protection for an affordable price. The new solution provides the same essential capabilities as Azure DDoS Network Protection to protect resources and applications against attacks. DDoS IP Protection SKU also allows customers to enable DDoS protection on individual public IP addresses.

