While we are at the edge of the last week of April, already, we have some interesting news from the tech industry. First of all, the next version of the Ubuntu LTS series that will be maintained until 2032 is just released. WordPress on the other hand continues its preparation for the next major release, 6.0. Let’s have a look at the news from this week.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” is released

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is released with its brand-new logo. It comes with GNOME 42 desktop environment and utilizes Linux kernel 5.15 under the hood. The new release also brings a lot of improvements for cloud and Arm-based systems, and it supports Raspberry Pi 4 as well. Nvidia GPU resources are now shareable among the VMs for a better AI/ML data research performance.

AlmaLinux 9 “Emerald Puma” Beta is ready

One of the successful CentOS alternatives, AlmaLinux, is preparing for the next major release of the operating system. AlmaLinux 9 Beta is based on upstream Linux kernel 5.14 and it is focused on cloud and container development. The beta version is available for testing purposes.

G-Core Labs introduced the full-featured Managed Kubernetes service

G-Core Labs is launching its Managed Kubernetes service which is a highly secured Platform-as-a-service model. The service is available in more than 15 regions worldwide and it will provide ready-to-use Kubernetes clusters while automating application scaling. Managed Kubernetes also provides automated container management, scaling, and updating.

Microsoft Exchange Servers are targetted by Hive ransomware

Microsoft’s Exchange Servers are once again being attacked by Hive ransomware. The threat actors utilize the ProxyShell vulnerabilities for initial attacks, then deploy Hive. As the attack succeeds, they begin extracting data and encrypting files. The researchers of Varonis advise patching Exchange Server instances to the latest versions immediately.

Plesk WP Toolkit 5.10 is available

The developers of Plesk have announced the availability of WordPress Toolkit 5.10 for Plesk. This release enhances the vulnerability scan feature while delivering some bug fixes as well. The vulnerability scan can now detect problems on inactive plugins and themes. It is also capable of warning the admins of an outdated version of PHP.

VirtualBox 6.1.34 released

Oracle has released the open-source virtualization software VirtualBox 6.1.34. The latest version of the VirtualBox brings support for Linux kernel 5.17, for both hosts and guests, in addition to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6, as a guest.

WordPress 6.0 Beta 2 is released

The WordPress Team has dropped the second beta release for WordPress 6.0, getting one step closer to the final release. With this beta, the number of new features reaches 110 and fixed bugs to 209. WordPress Team asks for volunteers to test; volunteers can use the WordPress Beta Tester plugin or download it as a zip file from the WordPress website.

