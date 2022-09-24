This week, Nvidia made several important announcements at the GTC conference. Along with the long-awaited 4000 series GPUs, Nvidia also introduced Hopper GPUs, also known as H100. According to Jensen Huang’s announcement, H100 GPUs will be available on the market next month. This week, another long-awaited feature was resurrected for Windows users. With the first major update to Windows 11, users will be able to drag and drop in the taskbar. Also, the GNOME team announced the release of GNOME 43. The latest version comes with multiple changes and enhancements.

Nvidia’s Hopper GPUs will be available in October

Nvidia announced that H100 graphics processing units will be available in the market next month. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced that the GPUs are currently in volume production and will be shipped in Dell, Hewlett Packard, and Cisco Systems’ systems next month. Nvidia system with the Hopper GPU will also be available in the first quarter of 2023. According to benchmark tests, H100 delivers the same AI performance with 3.5x more energy efficiency and 3x lower total cost of ownership while using 5x fewer server nodes than the previous generation.

Read the full story

Drag and drop on Taskbar is back with Windows 11 22H2 update

Microsoft officially launched the first feature update for Windows 11, delivering some handy improvements. It brings some improvements to existing features; most notably, bringing back the drag and drop in Taskbar. Microsoft also improved the performance of the Start menu with a faster and more accurate search with the latest update. The quick Settings feature enhances local and current events coverage in the Widgets board. 22H2 update focused on easy, more secure, empowering users, connecting, increasing creativity as well as delivering security to the workplace.

Read the full story

GNOME 43 is released with a lot of enhancements

The GNOME Project has announced the release of the GNOME 43 desktop environment, which developers have been working on for almost six months. The latest release brings improvements in the desktop environment and also continues the migration of the applications from GTK 3 to 4, including Files, Maps, Logs, Builder, Console, Initial Setup, and Parental Controls. The Quick Settings menu has been redesigned to deliver additional functionalities, including a button for switching between light and dark themes, a button for screenshots, and the ability to easily switch between multiple sound devices. The VPN button will also connect to the last used network when the VPN is turned off.

Read the full story

Hacked 2K Games helpdesk spreading malware to gamers

2K Games officially confirmed that its helpdesk platform was hacked and hackers are targeting gamers with fake support tickets to spread malware. The hackers are sending emails to gamers that included a link to malware that is hosted on the 2ksupport.zendesk.com domain. The file pretends to be the new game launcher for the publisher. It is a 107 MB executable file named “2K Launcher.exe” and it is not an official 2K file. Instead, it is a RedLine information-stealing malware that attempts to steal browser history, browser cookies, saved browser passwords, credit cards, VPN passwords, IM content, system information, and cryptocurrency wallets.

Read the full story

Rust is likely to come into Linux kernel 6.1

Linus Torvalds told his intention to add Rust programming language support in the forthcoming 6.1 version of the Linux kernel at the Open Source Summit Europe Conference. His intention of bringing Rust into the kernel was first revealed at Open Source Summit event in June. One of the reasons to merge Rust into Linux might be to get developers to work on kernel more. The process of adding Rust into the kernel has already begun. As of today, a working group, and a preliminary patch have already been submitted on Github and two preliminary drivers are implemented in the new programming language.

Read the full story

Members of AlmaLinux Board announced

AlmaLinux finished the first board election, which is announced over a month ago, and nominees have been elected. Nearly 300 members of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation have spent the last two weeks casting their votes for the new board. The seven board members will serve a three-year term. benny Vasquez was elected as the current Chair of the Board of AlmaLinux OS Foundation for the next three years. The board brings 7 experts from across industries together.

Read the full story

The U.S. FCC adds new Chinese telecom firms to threat list

The Federal Communications Commission and Homeland Security Bureau announced that Pacific Network Corp and China Unicom Operations Limited are now added to the national security threat list. The FCC also stated that these companies can be forced by the Chinese government to intercept and misroute communications, thus, they are subject to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese government. According to the FCC, these companies as posing “an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons.”

Read the full story