The first week of the new year was a relatively quiet one. However, hackers were trying to benefit from the holiday season, which is considered the most vulnerable period of the year, due to employees being on vacation. Something unusual also happened this week, a notorious ransomware gang apologized for its actions and provided the decryptor key for free. Also this week, Elon Musk decided to shut down one of Twitter’s data centers but it didn’t go well.

A new Linux malware exploits outdated WordPress plugins

Dr. Web announced that they have discovered a new Linux malware that targets 32-bit and 64-bit Linux systems. It uses vulnerabilities in outdated WordPress plugins and themes to inject malicious JavaScript. When the page is loaded, this JavaScript is initiated first and whenever a user clicks anywhere on the infected page, they will be transferred to a website, which is chosen by the attacker. It also collects statistics and tracks the overall number of websites attacked. Dr. Web researchers also found an updated version of the trojan.

Read the full story

LockBit offers a free decryptor as an apology after attacking hospital

The LockBit ransomware gang offers a free decryptor as an apology after a member breaks the rule of attacking an institution where damage to the files could lead to death. The LockBit ransomware gang apologizes to SickKids after a forbidden attack and provides a decryptor as a way to make up for their mistake. In one of LockBit’s policies, it states that “It is forbidden to encrypt institutions where damage to the files could lead to death, such as cardiology centers, neurosurgical departments, maternity hospitals and the like, that is, those institutions where surgical procedures on high-tech equipment using computers may be performed.”

Read the full story

Alibaba announced multiple leadership changes

Alibaba Group announced multiple senior management changes shortly after suffering a serious outage affecting many services. Alibaba claimed that the company regularly reshuffles the leadership team annually. Wu Zeming is promoted to the platform company’s C-suite as Chief Technology Officer to succeed Li Cheng, effective immediately. Alibaba also announced that Jeff Zhang will no longer serve as President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, instead focusing on his role as head of the Alibaba DAMO Academy.

Read the full story

New Linux gaming milestone: HDR support

New Linux gaming milestone drops which makes it possible for HDR to be enabled for games, although it is still in development. Steam Deck developer Pierre-Loup Griffais recently teased HDR support on a Twitter post. The games used to tease HDR support include Deep Rock Galactic and Halo Infınite. Joshua Ashton, the developer behind the HDR on Linux also teased HDR support showing it off on the video game Death Stranding.

Read the full story

Google is paying $29.5 million for two lawsuit settlements

The tech giant has agreed to pay a total of $29.5 million to settle two lawsuits over customer location tracking. Google will pay $9.5 million to Washington DC and $20 million to Indiana. The states sued the tech giant for tracking customers’ locations without their consent. Last month, Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million in total to 40 states for similar allegations. A coalition of 40 states launched an investigation into Google’s tracking practices, claiming that the company was even tracking users who decided to opt-out of being tracked.

Read the full story

Twitter shuts down its Sacramento data center

Twitter is continuing to slim down its operations under new CEO Elon Musk’s leadership, who decided to close a data center. Some news sources claimed that the decision caused an outage and affected a service that is used to deal with illegal and harmful content. During the outage, the hashtag #TwitterDown became a trending topic. To solve the issue, Twitter employees were brought in to work during the holiday break to be able to fix the issues. Also, Twitter stopped paying rent for its Seattle office and told employees to work from home.

Read the full story

GoDaddy grabs a new patent for domain suggestion

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent named “Using a learning algorithm to suggest domain names” to GoDaddy, with patent number 11,539,661. The company applied for the patent in January 2019. GoDaddy was granted similar patents in 2022, such as training a learning algorithm to suggest domain names. With these new methods, GoDaddy aims to increase its conversion rate from domain search. In the document, Wei-Cheng Lai, Yu Tian, Wenbo Wang, and Chungwei Yen were defined as inventors.

Read the full story