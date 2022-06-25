This week, engineers of Meta published a blog post claiming that with Transparent Memory Offloading, they could save 20% to 32% of memory per Linux server. TMO is a new feature that introduces a new Linux kernel mechanism. The Manjaro team announced the release of Manjaro 21.3.0, which comes with GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce editions. Also, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 and Windows 11 downloads are not available in Russia anymore.

Transparent memory offloading saves 20-32% of memory, Meta engineer says

Meta engineering team published a blog post stating that Transparent Memory Offloading saves 20-32% of memory per Linux server. Transparent Memory Offloading which is developed by the team and currently being used in production on Meta servers. The new feature is designed for heterogeneous data center environments and introduces a new Linux kernel mechanism that measures the lost work due to resource shortage across CPU, memory, and I/O in real-time. TMO can automatically adjust the amount of memory to offload to a heterogeneous device.

Manjaro 21.3.0 “Ruah” is released; download now

The developers of the popular Linux distribution have released a new version of the operating system. The new release comes with the latest versions of GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce. The release utilizes Linux kernel 5.15 LTS in all editions with an option to install 5.4 LTS and 5.10 LTS for older hardware. It also comes with GTK 4 and libadwaita, which further improves GNOME’s capabilities along with performance enhancements.

Windows downloads are not available in Russia

Some users in Russia stated that Windows 10 and Windows 11 installation tools are not available in Russia anymore. Russian state news agency Itartas confirmed the claims and reported that when they tried to install the popular operating system, they faced a message stating, “404 – File or Directory not found.” Microsoft has not made a statement about the downloading issues but it can be a part of the sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine. Microsoft had stopped new sales in Russia in March of this year.

WordPress recommended switching to locally hosted webfonts

The WordPress team urged theme authors to use locally hosted webfonts instead of Google-hosted ones. The recommendation came months after a German court fined a website that uses Google-hosted webfonts for the violation of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. A regional court in Munich, Germany fined a website owner that uses Google Fonts €100. Google Fonts is currently hosting more than 1,300 font families used by more than 50 million websites.

WSL 2 distros are now supported on Windows Server 2022

Microsoft has announced that the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) now runs on Windows Server 2022 by installing new patches included in the latest “Patch Tuesday” day. WSL 2 allows Linux elements to collaborate with Windows and your computer’s hardware, though supplies the alike user experience as in WSL 1 which is a widely popular version currently. Single Linux distros can be run with one of two, the WSL 1 or WSL 2 architecture. To return to the support for WSL 2 on Windows Server 2022, Microsoft had allowed people who wanted to test the feature via GitHub in May before it was fully available.

PCIe 7.0 specification is revealed

The next-generation PCIe standard will deliver up to 128 Gbps transfer speed for storage, network, GPUs, and more. The new specification doubles the transfer speeds of the 6th generation interface. PCIe 7.0 will be able to deliver up to 128 Gbps uni-directional speed on just one lane. That means a 7th generation PCIe x16 interface will be able to transfer 4,096 Gbps or 512 GB/s data in its bi-directional state. Additionally, it is possible to achieve 800 Gigabit ethernet connection speed by utilizing the next-generation PCIe slots.

Rust is coming to Linux, says Torvalds

Linus Torvalds discussed the current state of Linux and also shared some information about the future of Linux and open-source security. Torvalds said after 30 years of working on the project, he is still surprised and pleased with the many new things. Torvalds also announced that the open-source programming language, Rust might be included in the next release. According to the announcement, Rust will be introduced in a limited way.

