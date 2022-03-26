As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, Russia and tech giants are continuing to announce new bans and restrictions on each other. During the week, the notorious Lapsus$ hacker group also continued their attacks on tech giants, including Microsoft. And finally, the GNOME Project announced the release of GNOME 42, which comes with a dark style.

Lapsus$ continues its attacks

The notorious hacker group Lapsus$ continues its attacks. This week, Okta and Microsoft confirmed that they were the victim of an attack. Lapsus$ claimed that they were able to steal source codes of Bing, Bing Maps, and Cortona from the tech giant. Okta also stated that approximately 2.5% of the customers have potentially been impacted and whose data may have been viewed or acted upon. On the other hand, the London Police department has announced that they have arrested seven people in connection with the group.

Microsoft confirms Lapsus$ attack

Okta confirms Lapsus$ data breach

Members of Lapsus$ are being arrested

CloudLinux’s AccelerateWP released to Beta

The CloudLinux team announced the release of the next pack of optimization features reducing manual work to speed up WordPress websites. The new modules are currently available for beta participants on Solo and Pro licensed servers. AccelerateWP is a set of optimization

modules, allowing users to find and troubleshoot performance issues at

both the server and application levels.

GNOME 42 released

The GNOME team announced the release of GNOME 42. The latest version comes with various new features, enhancements, and long-awaited global dark UI. Users can find the global dark UI style preference in the new Appearance panel in the Settings app. GNOME 42 also comes with an improved screenshot feature.

Firefighters’ report reveals OVHcloud data center fire details

The incident report about the OVHcloud data center incident shows that the facility lacked automatic extinguishers. The incident report published by the Bas-Rhin fire service shows that the facility had no automatic fire extinguisher system nor an electrical cutoff mechanism. The fire was started with an electrical inverter that caught fire on the first floor.

Linux kernel 5.17 is officially released

Linus Torvalds has announced the official release of the Linux kernel 5.17, bringing the P-State feature for AMD CPUs, a new algorithm for AMD CPUs, defining how they behave under different loads and conditions. There is also new support for the most recent and close-to-release Intel and AMD CPUs and their features. The new kernel brings some additional sensor support for ASUS motherboards and NZXT products.

170,000 IT professionals are expected to leave Russia

The Russian Association for Electronic Communications stated that between 50,000 to 70,000 IT professionals living in Russia have left the country as a result of the invasion and the heavy sanctions from other countries and companies. The Russian Association for Electronic Communications also stated that another 70,000 to 100,000 IT staff are already looking for an opportunity to leave the country. The most popular countries they are leaving for are Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Georgia, and the Baltics.

Alpha version of Asahi Linux for M1 Apple Silicon is now available

The Asahi Linux team announced that the first public alpha build of Asahi Linux is now ready for devices with Apple M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max. The distro is based on the ARM build of Arch Linux and comes with a KDE Plasma desktop. The release brings several future compatibility features, allowing users to upgrade their packages without reinstalling.

