Well, it’s the last Saturday of August 2022; which means next week’s Saturday will not officially be considered “summer” anymore. But yeah, we are expecting some unofficial summertime for a while, thanks to climate change. On this last official summer Saturday, we are sharing this week’s most important and weird news with you.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is dropping GTK 2 support

Red Hat has announced that they will be dropping the GTK 2 support with their next major RHEL release, which is 10, coming in 2025. This decision is likely to affect all of the major Linux distributions; the GTK 2 support might drop from many distros. There are only a few Linux software that still utilizes GTK 2; GIMP 3.0 seems to be one of the most popular ones.

LockBit is a victim of a DDoS attack coming from its victim

Notorious LockBit ransomware group has managed to breach Entrust’s servers to conduct a ransomware attack and steal data. After the negotiations between LockBit and Entrust fail and the countdown for leaks finishes, LockBit’s Tor website faced a DDoS attack; they blame Entrust for the attack.

Qualcomm is to penetrate the data center market with Arm chips

There are rumors regarding Qualcomm’s second try for data center-focused Arm-based CPUs, thanks to the Nuvia team; the chip design company that Qualcomm bought for $1.4 billion last year. According to those rumors, Amazon is already on the line for the Arm-based server chips.

Scammers deceived crypto start-ups with real-time deepfake

Scammers have impersonated the Binance chief communications officer Patrick Hillman to deceive start-ups that want to be listed in Binance by using real-time AI deepfakes on Zoom calls. The scam was discovered when a start-up representative reached Patrick Hillman to thank him for his help.

Ethernet LEDs can be hacked to leak data

Mordechai Guri, an Israeli security researcher warns about a possible technique that relies on the manipulation of ethernet LEDs for stealing sensitive data from PCs. It is possible to exfiltrate data from air-gapped computers with this technique.

GitLab fixes critical vulnerabilities in Community and Enterprise editions

GitLab has released patches for the critical vulnerability in its software, which has a CVSS score of 9.9, that allows remote code execution through the “Import from GitHub” feature. The organization has also provided workarounds for those who do not want to update their instances.

Microsoft Teams is now available for third-party apps

Microsoft Teams is now available for integration into the businesses’ third-party applications. This feature also enables developers to integrate Teams to devices that are not officially supported by the software.

