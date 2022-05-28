This week’s most important news was the release of WordPress 6.0. WordPress 6.0 “Arturo” fixes more than 500 bugs and brings more than 400 updates/enhancements. This week, Linux Kernel 5.18 was also released. Another important release of the week was Almalinux 9, a popular CentOs alternative. Also, Microsoft announced the release of Power Pages, a tool allowing users to create modern, secure, responsive business websites.

WordPress 6.0 “Arturo” is ready to download

WordPress 6.0 is finally released after a bunch of Beta and Release Candidate versions; bringing many new features. The latest release fixes more than 500 bugs and brings more than 400 improvements. The highlight of this release is the Gutenberg/Block Editor as expected. The team has delivered most of the new features for the Block Editor.

Linux Kernel 5.18 released

Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of Linux Kernel 5.18 which includes various new features and hardware support. With the latest release, Linux Kernel switches to the C11 compiler standard. It also supports user events in the tracing system and AMD’s “host system management port” function support. The latest release can also handle process scheduling on AMD Zen CPUs better.

AlmaLinux 9 “Emerald Puma” is available for download

AlmaLinux OS Foundation released AlmaLinux 9 one week after the release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the Linux distribution on which AlmaLinux 9 is based. The popular CentOs alternative runs Linux kernel 5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0. It also comes with various enhancements around cloud and container development as well as improvements for extra security. AlmaLinux 9 restricts the use of SHA-1 for signatures in the default crypto policy.

Microsoft announces its website builder platform, Power Pages

Microsoft introduces the fifth product in its Microsoft Power Platform family, allowing users to create modern, secure, responsive business websites. Power Pages, a standalone product, is designed for low-code makers and professional developers with seamless integration with Visual Studio Code, GitHub, and Azure DevOps. It allows users to create and deliver business-centric, data-powered, modern, and secure websites.

Nitrado chooses G-Core Labs

G-Core Labs announced that Nitrado has chosen G-Core Labs to scale its IT infrastructure internationally. The collaboration with G-Core Labs has provided Nitrado with the necessary infrastructure and high computing power all over the world. This technological partnership has already enabled the company to launch several new locations, inc. São Paulo (Brazil) & Tokyo (Japan). In these regions, G-Core Labs provides Nitrado with hosting, IP transit, and logistics services.

NGINX 1.22 is released

The NGINX team announced that NGINX 1.22 is now released. The latest release comes with OpenSSL 3.0 support and more. NGINX 1.22 stable version also fixes some of the bugs from the 1.21 mainline branch and adds new features. The new release provides hardening against request smuggling and cross-protocol attacks.

VMware ESXi servers are being targeted by a new ransomware

A new ransomware named Cheerscrypt is currently targeting the VMware ESXi servers; encrypting and exfiltering the files. The threat actors behind those attacks are unknown. After compromising a target VMware ESXi server, the threat actors run the command line “./chrscrypt /path/xxx/yyy” to specify the path to be encrypted. The first step of the infection routine is terminating the VM processes by utilizing ESXCLI by implementing a command line.

