This week, we will take look deeper look into the next version of the Linux kernel, 6.1. Linux Kernel 6.1 is coming with various important improvements and it is expected to be a Long Term Support (LTS) version. Also this week, OpenSSL announced that they are releasing a patch for a critical vulnerability, which is relatively unexpected when it comes to OpenSSL. Also, CISA, FBI, and HHS have warned agencies of a ransomware gang that targets organizations in the Healthcare and Public Health Sector.

What’s new in Linux kernel 6.1?

The development of the Linux kernel 6.1 has started a couple of weeks ago and the developers immediately shifted toward the development of kernel 6.1 after a merge window. Despite no official confirmation, Linux kernel 6.1 will most likely be a Long Term Support (LTS) version. Linux kernel 6.1 is expected to be released in the first half of December this year. The initial Rust infrastructure is now merged into kernel 6.1 development, which will bring Rust language support.

Read the full story

OpenSSL is fixing a critical vulnerability

The OpenSSL Project announced a new update that addresses a critical vulnerability found in the open-source toolkit. It is the first critical vulnerability affecting the OpenSSL toolkit since 2014. The flaw which impacts versions 3.0 and newer will be addressed with the new update, which will be released on 1st November 2022. The details of the flaw are still unknown but developers and organizations are urged to apply the patch as soon as possible.

Read the full story

CISA, FBI, and HHS released an advisory about the Daixin ransomware team

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Department of Health and Human Services are releasing a cybersecurity advisory for network defenders to inform them about Daixin Team, a cybercrime group that is actively targeting U.S. businesses. The hacker group is mainly targeting organizations in the Healthcare and Public Health Sector, with ransomware and data extortion operations. Daixin Team has targeted the HPH Sector with ransomware and data extortion operations since at least June 2022.

Read the full story

AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta released

The AlmaLinux team announced that AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta “Stone Smilodon” is currently available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. for users to test. Installation ISOs can be downloaded from mirrors now. AlmaLinux 8.7 beta allows users to test to see how things will work in AlmaLinux 8.7 stable.

Read the full story

Chrome 107 comes with HEVC hardware decoding

Google’s popular web browser’s latest version is promoted to the stable channel, with multiple new features. The latest version will be rolled out over the coming days. Chrome 107.0.5304.62 for Mac, 107.0.5304.68 for Linux, and 107.0.5304.62/63 for Windows. Chrome 107 also fixes 14 security vulnerabilities. Chrome 107 also enables support for High Efficiency Video Coding, also known as H.265, for devices that support this codec.

Read the full story

Akamai introduces next-gen DDoS defense platform

Akamai announced the global rollout of a new software-defined scrubbing center, extending its dedicated defense capacity. With the global rollout of fully software-defined scrubbing centers, the company will extend the dedicated defense capacity to 20 Tbps and accelerate future product innovations. The enhancement also allows Prolexic to defend users against the largest, multi-terabit attacks.

Read the full story

Windows Dev Kit 2023 is available for Arm applications

Microsoft announced that an Arm-powered device built for Windows developers, also known as Project Volterra is now available. The Arm-powered device is built to help developers create Windows apps easily and efficiently for Arm. The new device will be available in 8 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The new device allows developers to bring the entire app development process onto one compact device by providing them everything needed.

Read the full story