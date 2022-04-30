This week Twitter board announced that they have accepted Elon Musk’s bid to acquire the popular social media platform. Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS is released with various improvements. KDE Plasma 5.25 is also released which comes with global improvements. Also cyber security company Kaspersky announced that DDoS attacks reached an all-time high during the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Twitter board accepts Musk’s bid

Twitter’s board accepted Elon Musk’s offer to acquire Twitter. With the acquisition, the company will become private. According to the agreement, the company will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.

Nimbuspwn vulnerability grants root access in Linux

Microsoft researchers have disclosed a new vulnerability affecting Linux operating system, which allows local privilege escalation. It allows attackers to execute root codes to deploy payloads and perform other actions. The vulnerabilities reside in systemd / networkd-dispatcher.

G-Core Labs expands North-American presence

G-Core Labs announces the launch of its third North-American cloud point of presence which is located in Chicago. The new location means the availability of three isolated bare-metal locations for customers

serving the region, including two more in Manassas and Santa Clara. The new Cloud PoP provides both virtual machines and powerful bare-metal servers.

Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS is released, download now

System76, has announced the release of the Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The new version is based on the recently-released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux kernel 5.16.19, unlike Ubuntu’s Linux kernel 5.15. The latest release also comes with Mesa 22 graphics library and GNOME 42 desktop environment with COSMIC UX. Pop!_OS users can update their systems through OS Upgrade & Recovery tab in the Settings interface.

KDE Plasma 5.25 comes with new features

The latest KDE Plasma desktop environment version, Plasma 5.25 comes with global theme improvements. In the latest version, when users click on the Global Theme in System Settings, it will tell the changes it is going to make and allows users to only apply certain parts of it. Users can also edit the color scheme to make the accent color subtly tint all of its colors.

DDoS attacks reach an all-time high as a result of Russia Ukraine war

Kaspersky announced that the number of DDoS attacks is increased significantly, as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia. According to the announcement, the number of DDoS attacks in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.5 higher than that of the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter, the company’s DDoS Intelligence system detected 91,052 DDoS attacks. 44.34% of these attacks were directed at targets located in the USA.

Cloudflare blocked 15M RPS HTTPS DDoS attack

Cloudflare announced that the company detected and mitigated a 15.3 million request-per-second HTTPS DDoS attack. The company stated that it is the largest HTTPS DDoS attack, which is more expensive in terms of required computational resources. HTTPS DDoS attacks costs require establishing a secure TLS encrypted connection. Therefore it costs the attacker more to launch the attack, and for the victim to mitigate it.

