The world is currently focused on the situation between Russia and Ukraine this week. Tech giants and global organizations are trying their best to help Ukraine against incoming cyberattacks while they are also suspending their operations in Russia. Another hot topic of the week was Nvidia’s situation with hackers.

Tech giants suspending their operations in Russia

This week, most of the biggest tech companies announced that they are no longer offering services or products in Russia. Namecheap informed its customers registered in Russia that the company is terminating its services in the country. Elon Musk stated that Starlink service is active in the country to help people communicate. Google is donating a total of $15 million to Ukraine while blocking Russian state-funded news channels. Amazon is using cybersecurity expertise and logistic capabilities to help Ukraine against the invasion. While Facebook is restricting Russian state-media organizations’ accounts, Microsoft, Apple, and Oracle are also suspending their operations in the country.

Cyberwar between Ukraine and Russia

The cyberwar between Ukraine and Russia continues. While the attacks targetting Ukraine intensified, Ukrainian officials asked to remove Russia from the internet to cease propaganda and cyber attacks. Some sources claimed that Russian TV’s are being hacked to broadcast the Ukrainian national anthem. Multiple hacking groups and antivirus software providers are already involved in the cyberwarfare.

Nvidia confirms data breach

Nvidia suffered a ransomware attack from the Lapsus$ data extraction group. After conducting an investigation, the company announced that its systems were indeed breached by the group. The Lapsus$ group has recently told Nvidia that they have extracted 1 TB of company data, including sensitive information. Lapsus$ group wants to sell a tool to bypass the LHR feature without the need for custom firmware for $1 million.

Linux kernel is moving to modern C language

Linus Torvalds is preparing to upgrade the programming language of the Linux kernel. It is currently written by the C89 code, the 1989 version of the C language. Torvalds is targetting to upgrade it to the C11; 2011 version. Torvalds also released the Linux kernel 5.17 rc6 version. The removal of the ReiserFS file system has been declared via patch notes for the v2 version.

openSUSE Leap 15.4 has reached the beta state

openSUSE has released the beta version, openSUSE Leap 15.4. openSUSE Leap 15.4 beta comes with more modern and up-to-date desktop environment options and packages. The developers of openSUSE are also expecting to introduce a running version of Leap Micro 5.2 in the beta phase of the openSUSE 5.14.

AWS introduces customer carbon footprint tool

Amazon Web Services has released a free tool allowing users to see the amount of carbon dioxide their cloud usage releases. The new solution is currently available to all AWS customers for free. It can be accessed under the AWS Billing Console menu by clicking Cost & Usage Reports.

SeedProd introduced its website builder for WordPress

SeedProd announced the release of its no-code visual website builder, enabling users to design, build, and launch websites on WordPress. The easy drag & drop builder allows SMBs, designers, and marketing teams to build websites quickly. It comes with over 150 pre-made templates, over 100 premade section templates and design blocks.

