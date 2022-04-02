During the last week, we saw that governments and organizations are stepping up their cyber defenses against possible attacks while the cyberwar between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. On the other hand, the notorious hacker group Lapsus$ announced their latest victim. There were also several important Linux distro releases this week.

Globant confirms data breach

Another company confirmed a data breach incident claim made by the notorious data extortion gang Lapsus$. Lapsus$ wrote “We are officially back from a vacation” on their Telegram channel and posted screenshots of extracted data and credentials that belong to Globant’s DevOps infrastructure. The gang also shared a torrent file that contains 70 GB of the company’s source code and passwords.

Spring releases a patch for Spring4Shell vulnerability

The zero-day Spring4Shell vulnerability that allows remote code execution is fixed with the release of the patch by Spring. The vulnerability was found in the Spring Java framework by security researchers. Currently, exploiting the flaw with a default configuration is not possible. Developers should update their software as quickly as possible to avoid possible security threats.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Beta is ready to download

Canonical has released the beta of the upcoming long-term support Ubuntu version, 22.04 LTS, for testing and fixing purposes. Canonical has stuck with the Linux kernel 5.15 LTS for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, leaving the 5.16 and 5.17 versions behind for the sake of extra stability of the long-term support version. The beta version comes with the latest version of the GNOME desktop environment as default, and Mesa 22.

Data breach reveals hundreds of alleged Russian spies

Ukrainian officials published a list that includes detailed information about 622 individuals, who are claimed to be Russian spies. Ukraine’s spy service, the GUR MOU’s list reveals the names, addresses, cars, number plates, dates, and places of birth of the individuals. Agency states that those individuals are FSB officers that are responsible for criminal activities in European countries. Russia didn’t make any comment about the situation yet.

Microsoft introduces the new Azure Front Door

Microsoft announced the general availability of the new Azure Front Door, its native, modern cloud CDN solution. The new Azure Front Door is reimagined for modern apps and content and is capable of catering to dynamic and static content acceleration. It comes with built-in turnkey security and a simple and predictable pricing model. There are two AzureFront Door tiers that provide a unified, secure solution: Azure Front Door Standard and Premium.

Fedora 36 is ready for testing

The developers of Fedora have released the beta version of the upcoming Fedora 36 operating system for all of its editions; Workstation, Server, IoT, CoreOS, Spins, Labs, and ARM. With the addition of the 42nd version of the GNOME desktop environment, the operating system now supports a global dark style UI. With the Fedora 36 beta, users can now install the lightweight LXQt upstream 1.0 desktop environment.

OpenStack releases the 25th version, Yoga

The OpenStack community announced the release of Yoga, the 25th version of the popular open-source cloud infrastructure software. The latest release comes with support for advanced hardware features, improved integration with cloud-native software, and a reduction of technical debt to maintain a stable and reliable OpenStack core.

