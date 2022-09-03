This week, Folio Photonic introduced its multi-layer optical storage disc technology, capable of storing 1 TB. It is expected to be available in 2024 and has the potential to drastically reduce the power and acquisition price of storage solutions. Also this week, Google announced a new bug bounty program that focuses on open-source projects. Rewards will range from $100 to $31,337 depending on the severity of the vulnerability and the project’s importance. Another tech giant, Microsoft has announced the general availability of Azure virtual machines with Ampere Altra Arm processors. The company will also expand the regional availability of Arm-based VMs on Azure in the future.

Folio Photonics introduces 1 TB multi-layer optical disc storage

Folio Photonics announced that the company achieved a breakthrough in multi-layer optical storage disc technology by leveraging patented advancements in materials science. It will enable the development of low-cost and high-capacity disc storage in a near future. Folio’s new solution is expected to provide 10 TB of storage per cartridge, which means 1 TB per disc. While it is approximately $25 per TB for HDDs, it will be less than $5 per TB for Folio’s new solution along with 80% power savings over HDDs.

Google announces new open-source bug bounty program

Google announced the launch of the Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program to discover vulnerabilities in open-source projects. It mainly focuses on addressing supply chain compromises. The rewards are ranging from $100 to $31,337, which is a reference to Leet, a system of modified spellings. Google also stated that the larger amounts will be rewarded for unusual or particularly interesting vulnerabilities. The biggest awards will go to vulnerabilities found in Bazel, Angular, Golang, Protocol buffers, and Fuchsia.

Microsoft is launching Arm VM support on Azure

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Azure virtual machines with Ampere Altra Arm processors. The company states that they are planning to expand the regional availability later. The Azure virtual machines that utilize Ampere Altra Arm processors will come with three different hardware packages. The Azure virtual machines on Arm-based processors support Windows 11 Professional, Windows 11 Enterprise, Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Enterprise Linux, CentOS, and Debian. AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux will be added to the list in the future.

Twilio breach affects some Authy users

Twilio has been breached by a phishing attack via social engineering last week. The company has announced that the attackers have managed to access some of its customers’ data. Twilio disclosed that the breach compromised 93 users’ Authy accounts. It is a very small number compared to the total user database of the service, which is estimated at around 75 million. But the attackers have managed to obtain the 2FA codes that were generated for Authy accounts. Twilio breach has also resulted in the stealing of one-time passwords for Okta customers.

Cookie stuffing Chrome extensions stealing data from 1.4 million users

McAfee announced that they have discovered 5 extensions with a total download of over 1.4 million that redirect users to phishing sites and insert affiliate IDs into cookies. These imposter extensions are mimicking legitimate extensions and modify the cookies to make them look like the users are coming from a referrer link when they visit an e-commerce website. The referrer link enables threat actors to receive an affiliate payment for items being purchased by the users. Some extensions are waiting for 15 days before they start sending the browser activity to prevent detection and confuse users or researchers.

TIME magazine acquires Brandcast, a no-code website builder

TIME announced that the company has acquired Brandcast, a no-code platform to create and manage enterprise-grade websites. With the acquisition, the company will allow its partners to turn their content into dynamic and customized microsites, which will become TIME Sites, easily and quickly. TIME Sites is the newest addition to TIME’s suite of products and platforms for storytelling. The platform will also create enterprise solutions for TIME’s web3 division to support brands looking to enter the web3 space. It is the first acquisition of the company since Marc and Lynne Benioff became TIME’s owners in 2018.

Montenegro government is attacked by Russian hackers

Montenegro government representatives have announced that they are facing persistent and sophisticated cyberattacks. Those attacks are targetting the infrastructure of the country such as electricity supply systems, water supply systems, transportation services, and online government services. The defense minister of the country has publically stated that Russian threat actors are behind those attacks. Although the attacks affect many key infrastructures in the country, the citizen and business data are completely safe. The reason behind the attacks against Montenegro is unknown.

