One of the most important of the week was a new botnet, named EnemyBot, that targets three critical VMware and F5 BIG-IP vulnerabilities to launch distributed denial-of-service attacks. The Linux-based botnet is capable of attacking web servers, content management systems, and Android-based targets. Also, another tech giant is struggling with vulnerabilities. Microsoft released mitigations for MSDT vulnerability. This week Linux Lite 6.0 and Nitrux 2.2 were released.

VMware and F5 BIG-IP flaws are being exploited by EnemyBot

A new botnet named EnemyBot targets the critical VMware and F5 BIG-IP vulnerabilities to launch distributed denial-of-service attacks. The first samples of the botnet were found in March. The botnet utilizes new vulnerabilities to attack web servers, content management systems, and Android-based targets. The latest variant can also create a reverse shell, allowing it to bypass the firewall. The botnet is updated constantly to exploit new vulnerabilities as soon as possible. According to the security analysts, the botnet can be used for different purposes soon.

GNOME 42.2 is released with a series of bug fixes

The popular desktop environment, GNOME, has received a new maintenance update to fix various issues. The second maintenance update was released approximately 1 month after the release of the first one. The most significant improvement in the latest release is in the gnome-software module, which improves the UI presentation of Flatpak apps with complex permissions. It also fixes the installations of .dep packages with PackageKit and some UI glitches. The new version also adds undo/redo capabilities to the GNOME Calendar application.

Microsoft releases solutions for Office zero-day vulnerability

Microsoft shared mitigate to protect users from a newly discovered Office zero-day vulnerability being exploited. The Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool remote code execution vulnerability is being exploited in the wild and it allows attackers to execute malicious code remotely. The vulnerability is affecting all Windows versions, from Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 to the latest versions. Microsoft stated that disabling the MSDT URL protocol prevents troubleshooters from being launched.

Imunify360 announces 6.4 beta and more

The Imunify360 team announced the latest product updates, new products, and initiatives, including the Imunify360 beta release of version 6.4. Version 6.4 comes with a new and improved IP management system. The new layout for the Firewall tab includes new lists, such as White, Drop, Captcha, and SplashScreen. The team also stated that they are working on a Demo Instance of Imunify360. Users who are interested in taking a closer look can access the demo via a web browser. Imunify360 team is waiting for beta testers for its new advanced email protection system.

Linux Lite 6.0 “Fluorite” released

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced the release of a major release of the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.0 Final, codenamed Fluorite. The latest release is coming with various assistive technologies, such as a screen reader, a desktop magnifier, and a virtual keyboard. The release is derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and uses Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS. Linux Lite 6.0 is released with a new window theme, Materia, which is regularly maintained and supports GTK 2, GTK 3, GTK 4, GNOME Shell, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, Unity, Xfce, LightDM, GDM, and Chrome themes. Linux Lite 6.0 is also coming with a new Grub menu.

Jetpack is no longer an all-in-one WordPress plugin

The developers of Jetpack have decided to split the functionalities of the plugin into six separate plugins. By transforming the plugin into a modular one, the company aims to allow users to choose and install the functionalities they need. It will also minimize the plugin overhead. Jetpack will deliver six individual mini plugins: Backup, Protect, Boost, Social, Search, and CRM. The Jetpack team also stated that there will be additional plugins with more functionalities in the future. The original Jetpack plugin will continue delivering its usual functionalities.

Nitrux 2.2 is released

Uri Herrera, developer of Nitrux has announced the release of the new version of the GNU/Linux distribution. Nitrux 2.2 ditches the Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and comes with kernel 5.17 XanMod. Nitrux 2.2 delivers a full-disk encryption option for the fresh installations, using automatic partition options on Calamares graphical install tool. Nitrux delivers KDE Plasma 5.24.5, KDE Frameworks 5.94.0, and KDE Gear 22.04.1 packages. Additionally, Firefox 101.0 and LibreOffice 7.3.1.3 are available with Nitrux 22.

