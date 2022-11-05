This week, OpenSSL released version 3.0.7, which fixes a critical vulnerability announced the previous week. The vulnerability is marked as “critical”, which means it has a CVSS score higher than 8.9. Also this week, AMD officially introduced its latest generation consumer-grade graphics cards, named Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. AMD’s new cards are based on RDNA 3 architecture and embrace chiplet design philosophy.

The fix for the OpenSSL vulnerability has landed; patch it now

Last week, the OpenSSL Project has announced a critical vulnerability and an upcoming fix for the open-source software library. The 3.0.7 version of OpenSSL is released to fix this vulnerability. The team urged all users to install the patch immediately. The vulnerability is said to be affecting only version 3.x series; however, the full details are not disclosed yet.

AMD has introduced Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs

AMD has officially introduced its latest generation consumer-grade graphics cards, named Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, based on RDNA 3 architecture and embracing chiplet design philosophy. RDNA 3-based Radeon GPUs are priced at $999 for RX 7900 XTX and $899 for RX 7900. The new GPUs will be available on 13th December. The new GPUs are manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology which can deliver up to 54% more performance per watt compared to RDNA 2 GPUs, according to AMD.

WordPress 6.1 “Misha” is released. What’s new?

WordPress 6.1 is now available for download, bringing more than 60 improvements in accessibility and 25 in performance. The latest version also comes with the next year’s theme, Twenty Twenty-Three, which includes 10 style variations. This release is named for Soviet-Norwegian jazz pianist Mikhail “Misha” Alperin, who was also known as a key member of the Moscow Art Trio and died in 2018.

HPE introduces ProLiant Gen11 servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced its next-generation compute portfolio. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers deliver a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation. HPE’s new solutions provide organizations with intuitive, trusted, and optimized compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, cloud-native applications, graphic-intensive applications, machine learning, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and virtualization.

Emotet botnet is active once again

Researchers stated that the Emotet malware operation is once again spamming malicious emails after 5 months of silence. It was one of the most widespread malware then it stopped its operations suddenly on the 13th of June. The campaign uses phishing emails with Excel or Word documents. When a user opens the Excell or Word documents and enables macros, it downloads Emotet DLL and loads it into memory.

Speed up WordPress websites with AccelerateWP

CloudLinux announced the release of a new feature for its operating system, CloudLinux OS, named AccelerateWP, in March of 2022, which is an optimization feature pack offered with CloudLinux OS, targeting WordPress websites. The Standard Edition of AccelerateWP is now in the production-ready state. It allows hosting service providers to offer an all-in-one optimization solution to their customers.

AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta “Lime Lynx” is now available for testing

A few days after the release of AlmaLinux 8.7 Beta, the team behind the operating system announced the release of the 9.1 Beta version as well. AlmaLinux is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and it comes approximately one month after the release of RHEL 9.1 Beta. One of the major changes in AlmaLinux 9.1 Beta is the introduction of a new security-focused tool, named Keylime, which is a remote machine attestation that utilizes the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) technology, allowing continuous monitoring and verification of the integrity of remote machines.

