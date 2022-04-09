During the first week of April, The Linux Mint team has revealed some details about the upcoming version. Security experts claim that threat actors are targetting Spring4Shell vulnerability. Intel, which stopped selling its products in Russia last month, announced that the company has suspended all operations in the country now. AMD has announced the definitive agreement with Pensando for its acquisition.

Linux Mint 21 Vanessa’s details have been revealed

The project leader of Linux Mint has revealed some of the details of the upcoming version, Vanessa. The next version, expected to be released this summer, will come in three different editions of desktop environments; Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. Linux Mint 21 Vanessa will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which means it will use the Linux kernel 5.15 LTS. The alpha version for Linux Mint 21 Vanessa is currently ready to download.

More and more attacks are targetting Spring4Shell

Spring4Shell is becoming the new Log4j since threat actors are targetting the vulnerability. 16% of the organizations worldwide were impacted by exploitation attempts. In its first 4 days, Check Point Research has detected 37,000 attempts. The vulnerability, which has a CVSS score of 9.8, allows attackers to execute remote code. Spring released the patch for the vulnerability but hackers already began targeting systems that didn’t apply the patch yet.

Intel suspending operations in Russia

Intel is joining the global community in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company suspended all business operations in Russia, effective immediately. The company already suspended all shipments to Russia and Belarus last month. Intel also stated that the company will continue to support its employees during difficult times, including its 1,200 employees in Russia.

AMD is acquiring Pensando to enhance its data center solutions

AMD is acquiring Pensando for $1.9 billion, high-performance, fully programmable packet processors, and comprehensive software stacks developers. Pensando products are already being used by some big cloud and enterprise customers such as Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft, Azure, and Oracle Cloud. The acquisition will be closed in the second quarter of this year. The CEO of Prensando, Prem Jain, and the rest of the team will be joining AMD’s Data Center Solutions division

British Police charged two teenagers in connection with Lapsus$

The City of London Police announced that two teenagers are charged for their alleged connections with Lapsus$. City of London Police arrested seven suspects aged between 16 and 21 last week. Two of the teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were charged for their alleged connections to the Lapsus$ gang. One of the suspects was also charged with performing a function to secure unauthorized access to a program.

Cloud computing is gaining momentum again

IDC’s report regarding the current situation of cloud computing services. The report says that the cloud is in growth again. According to the report, the businesses have spent $21.1 billion on cloud infrastructure services in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is a 13.5% growth from a year-to-year perspective, reaching $14.4 billion. The total spending on the cloud for 2021 has increased 8.8% compared to 2020, reaching $73.9 billion.

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary uses VPN

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary and spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he is using a VPN because it isn’t banned. Dmitry Peskov stated that he is using a VPN during an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel, a state-media outlet from Belarus. During the interview the host asked, “You have installed VPN, right?” and Peskov replied, “Yes, of course, why not, it is not banned.”

