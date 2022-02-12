As Cloud7, we are on a mission of constant improvement for content creation. As a part of this mission, we are introducing the new Weekly round-up articles which will be published every Saturday. With this addition, we aim to summarize the most important news in a very quick way while providing an option to go to the full article for those who are interested.

This week was a little bit dull on the Linux side except for the release of KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS. One of the most important news was Nvidia’s cancellation of the Arm acquisition. CISA and the FBI also have important warnings on the cybersecurity side.

Nvidia terminates Arm acquisition

After a lot of controversies, Nvidia has finally given up acquiring Arm. Nvidia will retain the $1.25 billion prepaid money as well as the 20-year Arm license. The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, has stated that they will partner closely with Arm.

CISA is urging for update related to an abused Windows vulnerability

CISA has added a new vulnerability to its catalog that allows to escalate privileges on Microsoft Win32k.sys driver with a local attack. As CISA adds this vulnerability to the catalog, the local agencies will need to patch their systems with the related updates until the 18th of February. The flaw affects Windows 10, 11, Server 20H2, and 2022 versions.

KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS is released

One of the most popular Linux desktop environments, KDE Plasma, has received a new long-term support release. KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS brings the new Overview feature as well as fingerprint sensor support. The new LTS release will be supported for 18 months.

CloudFest is ready to kick-off

The CloudFest team has confirmed the dates of their event for this year. CloudFest 2022 will be held on March 22-24 in Europa-Park, Rust, Germany. The main theme of the event is internet infrastructure and the global cloud computing industry, as expected from its name.

Top-performing domain registrars for .com TLD is published

ICANN has published its regular top-performing domain registrar list for October. The updated list has GoDaddy on top, as expected. Alibaba (HiChina) had a big jump in October, gaining almost 20,000 new domain registrations compared to September.

FBI details the LockBit ransomware as a flash alert

The FBI of the US has shared some information regarding the LockBit ransomware attacks as a flash alert. LockBit can now automatically encrypt devices across Windows domains, using Active Directory group policies. The agency asks for any kind of information related to the attacks or the threat actors while providing some tips for defending from LockBit.

Fake Windows 11 upgrade installers inject malware

As Microsoft announces the broad deployment phase for Windows 11, a new campaign has begun to bait people who have issues with upgrading to it. And there will be many people with issues in either Windows Update problems or the TPM requirement. Threat actors are currently impersonating Microsoft websites to deliver a fake Windows 11 upgrade installer with RedLine Stealer malware.

