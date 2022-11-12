It was a busy week for server-focused hardware since AMD dropped the bomb with the announcement of its EPYC Genoa CPUs, followed by Intel’s Xeon Max CPU and GPUs that targets supercomputers. Microsoft, on the other hand, is being accused by CISPA of anti-competitive practices for its productivity software.

AMD launches its fourth generation EPYC 9004 “Genoa” CPUs

AMD has announced the release of the new EPYC Genoa CPUs that were teased by Lisa Su, CEO of AMD earlier this year. Based on the Zen 4 chiplet architecture, new EPYC CPUs offer a lot of performance and core density. Manufactured with TSMC’s 5-nanometer process with FinFET technology, they deliver a 14% increase in instructions per cycle alongside much more cores and threads, reaching up to 96 and 192 respectively. EPYC Bergamo, Genoa-X, and Siena lineups will be available next year.

Hackers have leaked Medibank customers’ data

Medibank, a health insurance company in Australia, have been hacked last month by a ransomware gang that is linked to REvil. A few days after Medibank refuses to pay the ransom the gang demands, the group has begun leaking the data they have stolen. The leaked data includes some basic information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses in addition to very private information such as abortion data.

Microsoft is accused by CISPE of anti-competitive practices

Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe, CISPE, has announced that the organization filed a complaint against Microsoft. The organization accuses Microsoft of discriminatory bundling and tying of its products, self-preference pricing, and locking customers in both the technical and competitive levels. Earlier this year, OVHcloud together with Aruba filed a complaint as well.

Intel has announced new Xeon Max CPU and GPUs

Intel has officially introduced its upcoming Sapphire Rapids CPU and GPUs which are both included in the Xeon Max series. The CPU offers 56 cores and 64 GB of high bandwidth HBM2e memory in the package and targets HPC applications. The Max Series GPUs offer three tiers with up to 128 Xe cores, 128 GB of HBM memory, and AMX extensions to boost performance in AI-related tasks.

AlmaLinux 8.7 “Stone Smilodon” is now available for download

AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the final release of the 8.7 version of the operating system, two weeks after the release of the beta. The new version comes with improvements in the image builder and security, as well as package updates and bug fixes. The ISO images are available to download for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems.

Write code without the keyboard with ”Hey, GitHub”

Microsoft-owned GitHub is working on the “Hey, GitHub” project which is a new voice-based interaction system for its Copilot software. Hey, GitHub will allow programmers to code with their voice without the need for a keyboard, just like how you would speak to Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Currently “Hey, GitHub” only works when coding on Visual Studio Code. but it’s apparently working to expand its capabilities in the future.

Citrix urges users to install a security update

Citrix warned its customers about a critical authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway, alongside some other vulnerabilities. Customers of Citrix ADC and Citrix Gateway are recommended to install the relevant updated versions of Citrix ADC or Citrix Gateway as soon as possible.

