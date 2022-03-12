The war between Russia and Ukraine is still going on, and the world is talking about the possibility of Russia’s disconnection from the entire internet. The lapsus$ group is also hacking the tech giants; this time, it is Samsung. Finally, some good news from the WordPress side: they are preparing for paid theme and plugin support on the store.

Nvidia certificates are being used on malware

Last week the Lapsus$ hacker group stole some corporate data from Nvidia’s systems. Those stolen data include the digital certificates that are being used for digitally signing the codes by Nvidia. Those signatures are being used on malware to bypass some security measures on target systems.

Read the full story

WordPress is expanding support for paid plugins, themes, and more

Donna Cavalier from the WordPress team has shared the organization’s vision about themes and plugins store. WordPress wants to cease the requirement of third-party solutions for paying the theme and plugin developers by implementing their payment system. Additionally, it will be possible to get paid support for websites.

Read the full story

Russia might be leaving the global internet

Once again, the rumors about Russia’s disconnection from the entire internet emerges. As the sanctions damage the country, the Russian government asks to move the servers and the domains into the Russian zone by law with the deadline of 11th March. This and some other actions look like they really might be leaving the internet this time.

Read the full story

The new victim of Lapsus$ group: Samsung

After a successful hacking operation of Nvidia systems, Lapsus$ has breached Samsung systems. They stole 190 GB of corporate data and leaked it with torrent. According to Samsung’s statement, Lapsus$ could not steal customer or employee data.

Read the full story

A new Linux kernel vulnerability was found: Dirty Pipe

Linux kernel is affected by a bug that allows attackers to corrupt the files in the storage. The bug works in a specific condition where the attacker needs to have read permission. It affects Linux kernel 5.8 and later versions. Canonical has already fixed the Dirty Pipe vulnerability for Ubuntu systems.

Read the full story

cPanel 102 fully supports Ubuntu LTS

cPanel 102 is ready to use with the full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The new version removes the CentOS 8 support as they have already suggested transitioning to AlmaLinux. It brings some handy improvements such as new data to configuration analytics and improved search features.

Read the full story

Google is acquiring Mandiant for $5.4B

The security company Mandiant has announced to be acquired by the software giant Google for $5.4 billion, $23 per share. Google aims to deliver end-to-end security operations with better capabilities with the acquisition.

Read the full story