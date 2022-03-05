Windows is the dominant operating system for PCs for the entire planet. It is widely used at homes, businesses, public institutes, and even governments. Because of its popularity, it is also a very attractive target for hackers. You can keep your PC secured by following those basic 7 steps.

Keep Windows Security active

Windows Defender is actually a good solution to keep Windows safe. It is constantly being updated to defend against the newest threats. For an average user, keeping Windows Defender active mostly eliminates the risks. Type “Windows Security” in the Start menu and activate “Virus & threat protection”.

Keep your Windows updated

People are sometimes going crazy about being unable to completely disable automatic updates for Windows. But Microsoft works hard to keep the Windows Security ready for the most recent malware all the time. When you miss those immediate security updates, your PC is in danger. Just keep your Windows updated.

Use Windows Hello if possible

It is quick, it is safe. You will no longer need to type passwords for unlocking your PC. Windows Hello enables users to log in to Windows by using facial recognition or fingerprint sensor. If you are a slow-typer, your password might be seen while you are trying to boot up your laptop at a cafe. Windows Hello eliminates this risk.

Make use of the Windows + L shortcut

“Windows + L” is one of the most important shortcuts in Windows but too few people know about it. It immediately locks your PC to the Windows login interface. It is very useful when you need to leave your PC alone while there are people around. A simple Windows + L does the trick, don’t forget it.

Auto-lock feature, in case you forget to lock

You can still use the good old screensaver interface to create an automatic locking system in case you forget to use Windows + L. Simply get into the Screen Saver Settings by typing it to the Start menu, then activate “On resume, display logon screen”. You can choose the time it requires to activate by changing the “Wait” value. You can set the screen saver as “None” for energy saving as well; it won’t affect the auto-locking feature.

Think twice while opening Office files

Sadly, Microsoft’s own Office programs are still risky to use. Threat actors are actively trying to get inject malicious codes into Office macros that might run immediately when you open it. Microsoft is now making those macros disabled by default but older versions of Office programs will still run them as soon as you open the file. So check twice the source of the Office file before you open it.

Standard User instead of Administrator

The people which are not so interested in technology (such as elders) tend to download malicious executables from fake websites. Making their account a Standard User will prevent the running of executable files. This move will greatly reduce the risks of getting exploited. Simply go to Settings > Accounts > Family and Other Accounts, create a new Administrator account, log in with the Administrator account, and change the other account’s type in the same interface.