Each day, we are browsing hundreds of websites. Thus it is very important to stay safe while browsing the internet since there are thousands of websites that aim to infect visitors with malware or steal credentials. Let’s take a look at some tips to stay safe.

Updates

Browsers are the most important software we use while browsing the web. Thus, just like any other software we use, it is crucial to update web browsers as soon as possible. Most updates come with patches that address vulnerabilities. So to protect yourself from those vulnerabilities, always keep your browser up to date.

SSL certificate

There are thousands of website that mimics popular websites trying to scam visitors. If you are unsure about a website, check its link first. The websites lacking an SSL certificate are the ones you should avoid. If the URL starts with HTTPS, instead of HTTP, it means that the website has an SSL certificate. SSL certificate is shown with a lock symbol in the address bar of the browser.

Check website reputation

There are several online tools that enable the detection of fraudulent and malicious websites. These tools check the websites’ reputation by using multiple blacklist engines and analyzing their online reputation. If you feel insecure about a link you are about the click, you can check its reputation first.

Shortened URLs

Shortened URLs can be risky since you can’t see the URL you are going to visit, instead, it shows you a shortened version of it. Thus, it is impossible to know where it leads. To avoid this risk, you can use various online tools that show the longer version of the URL, also where it leads to. So before clicking a shortened URL, you can check where it leads with these tools.

Cache memory

The cache memory stored in your web browser may contain all kinds of sensitive information. By deleting the cache data, you can prevent malicious sites to access the privacy settings and steal sensitive data. You can automate a feature to delete browser cookies and cache data every week regularly.

Password manager

Using different passwords for each website you log in to is a safe approach. However, it can be tricky to memorize all those passwords. We all know web browsers can remember your passwords for you. Using a third-party password manager can be even safer to automatically log in to your accounts. You only need to remember one password, and the password manager can take care of the rest. There are also some password managers that offer two-factor authentication.

Private browsing

Most web browsers offer a safe mode for browsing the internet which is called private browsing or incognito mode. This mode doesn’t store the browsing history, which means that others can see the site you have accessed. Cookies, URLs, and form data are automatically deleted when the user leaves the website.