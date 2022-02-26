We all know how important websites are for businesses. Choosing the best web hosting service is crucial. This week we will focus on how can a website owner improve the service quality and save money while creating a new website.

Long term commitments

Long-term web hosting contracts are very risky, thus unless you trust the service provider absolutely 100%. Service providers are offering tempting discounts for plans that are longer than one year, but keep in mind that if the service quality will be worse than you expected, it will turn into a huge disadvantage. Thus, paying for more than a year upfront can be very risky.

Check all plans

While choosing the plan you need, take a look at the higher plans too. To attract customers, web hosting service providers lower their prices for the low-end plans. But when you need to upgrade the plan to meet the incoming traffic, you can end up paying more than its competitors. Make sure that the plans you can switch to during your plan are also affordable.

HDD or SSL

The storage device of your web hosting service provider directly affects your website’s performance. Some service providers using HDDs can try to hide that information from you, so make sure that your plan is coming with SSDs.

Free domains

Most service providers are offering free domains included in their hosting service, which looks very tempting. However, some providers are retaining the ownership of the domain when your plan ends or charging you higher than the standard while renewing the domain. To avoid these situations, you can buy your domain name for 10 years from an independent company to be safe.

Support

Most web hosting companies are offering 7/24 customer support, which is crucial for customers. Unfortunately, it is hard to understand the service quality before you need it. The best method we can offer about this issue is to check customer reviews about the provider from an independent website.

Bandwidth and disk space

These terms can seem unimportant for some website owners, especially the ones that expect low traffic, but these restrictions can cause significant problems while your website is growing. If your website includes a high amount of high-quality images, your disk space may not meet your needs. And the bandwidth basically determines the amount of data your visitors can get from your website. Exceeding the bandwidth limit will cause your website to shut down.

Control panels

Take a look at the control panel which comes with the hosting plan you are paying for. Hosting panels are the tools that allow users to customize their website’s security and file structure. You can also handle some basic tasks, such as creating new email accounts within your domain or accessing the website with FTP access. cPanel is currently the most popular web hosting control panel by far.