Choosing the most suitable web hosting service provider might be a hassle for inexperienced users/administrators. This week we are continuing the provide some tips and tricks that might be useful for deciding the right hosting for your needs.

The type of web hosting

Deciding the web hosting type is quite important since you might be leaving performance on the table for a little cost. The cheapest options web hosting service providers offer are mostly shared hosting solutions. They generally suffer from performance issues since you share all of your resources with dozens of other websites. VPS is a way better option; it might be thought of as a balanced solution between dedicated and shared hosting. Think about beginning with VPS hosting since the extra performance will directly affect your appearance in search engines.

Locations of the servers and CDN

If you are going to run a website aiming at local people, you need to check the locations of the servers of web hosting service providers. Closer the server to your location, the better performance. Some of the providers make users select their desired location.

If you are going to run a website aiming at any people from any region in the world, getting a hosting service with a CDN feature might provide additional performance. CDN distributes copies of your large files on your website, such as images, to other servers around the world. When a user opens your website, those big files will be delivered from the closest CDN servers.

Prices after the first hosting period

Almost all of the web hosting service providers tend to show small prices at first; then increase it when your first payment period ends. Almost all of them are doing the same but some of them are really going unethically; tripling the price. To avoid paying triple times for the same service, you must check and compare their discounted and non-discounted prices.

Uptime records

Keeping your website always working is an important task. Even if a few people visit your website, the search engine bots might come and see your website in a “down” state; negatively affecting your search engine score. Web hosting service providers should deliver at least 99.9% uptime. You can check the link below and see their latest records regarding uptime:

Click here to check the latest records

SSL certificate

Even if your website does not have any features with a risk of leak of sensitive data, search engines put websites with SSL above the ones without SSL. In addition, web browsers alarm their users with a “Not secure” warning which might unnecessarily scare some of your visitors.

NVMe is the future

Last month we have mentioned that SSDs provide much better performance than HDDs. But currently, NVMes are pushing even further. Some web hosting service providers are already adopting NVMe storage solutions; you can put a “+1” for those companies while deciding which one to choose.

Free website building tools

Some of the inexperienced small business owners might want a quick and easy solution to kick off a basic website for online visibility. Some of the web hosting service providers offer free tools for creating a website. You won’t need any code or structural knowledge to create a website with those tools.

You might also want to check our Best web hosting service providers article for comparison