WordPress is one of the most important content management systems (CMS) in the open-source world. You can create websites easily, even you don’t have any programming skills.

The open-source projects allow the users to have more experience in programming standards as well as the project itself to be developed. Open source is a type of licensing agreement, which allows users to use, modify or even fork the project freely. Most of the open-source projects are free to use. There are some projects which also have professional services as well as the free plan. WordPress is one of the most important open-source projects that allows creating websites easily.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is an open-source content management system written in the PHP programming language. In the beginning, it was supporting only the English language. But in time, with the help of volunteer translators from all over the world, it is now can be used in almost any modern language. WordPress was developed as a blogging system. After a short period of time, it became a rich-featured CMS. Now it can also be used as an e-commerce platform.

Defined as user-friendly in terms of installation and use, WordPress offers hundreds of free themes and plugins support. Especially for site designers, while ready-made themes provide convenience, the system is suitable for unique site designs. With the principle of “created by and for the community”, the open-source CMS is providing new features and fixes in each update.

WordPress.com vs. WordPress.org

WordPress.org, developed by volunteers who support free software, which is described as completely open-source software, at no cost; it is defined as real WordPress. The developers can earn money through custom plugins, themes, and services such as hosting. At the same time, those who support such popular software see the development of coding skills as a benefit.

WordPress.org software has been released under the GPL license and offers users full control over their web site. Users have the opportunity to develop and change their websites as they wish. In order to have advanced features such as premium themes and plugins, the users must either choose a paid WordPress.com plan or install WordPress on a web server.

Is WordPress really free?

Most WordPress software and plugins are free, only pay for domain and best web hosting. It has become very attractive for users due to its low-cost structure. WordPress software is divided into two groups with very important differences: “wordpress.com” and “wordpress.org”. Automattic’s WordPress.com offers five different plans for users.

The first one is free and has many limitations, blogger, personal, premium, business and e-commerce are paid plans. In the free plan; Premium domain names cannot be used, Automattic displays its own ads on users’ website, 3GB disk space, simple customization, free wordpress themes are provided but no additional plugins. Users have to switch to a higher paid plan as their demands increase.

How to download WordPress?

To download the latest version of WordPress from its official site, click here.

Users can access via the official website of WordPress. There are two different ways to install WordPress. Beginner users can provide practical installation without buying any domain name and hosting via wordpress.com.

Advanced users prefer can install WordPress on their server without any restrictions.

With the increasing number of users and support every day, WordPress has become a very popular software. As it is very easy to use as well as administration, users can quickly adapt to WordPress. There are many supportive, instructive articles for users on the internet. When WordPress has a new version; It informs the user and offers the possibility of upgrading with a single click. At the same time, users can secure their content through automatic regular WordPress backups.

Why is WordPress so popular?

A high 30% of the Internet consists of WordPress-based sites, the world’s most popular content management system. Most of these sites consist of blogs and e-commerce sites. Being searched on Google about 3 million times every month, WordPress also forms the infrastructure of approximately 20 million websites. Being one of the most popular reasons for WordPress, which has become so popular for users, is user-friendly, easy to use admin panel.

With almost any language option, WordPress is an SEO-friendly link and code structure, support for many themes and plugins, low cost. At this point, it is worth remembering that its basic use is completely free. Because it is suitability for special designs and most importantly it is open-source software. It can be customized according to the needs of the users. With all these features WordPress provides, it is preferred by numerous developers and designers from all over the world.

