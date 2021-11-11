WordPress is the most popular CMS and it is having new features with the new releases. The latest major version 5.8 Tatum was released in July. And now the development team released the second security and maintenance released. The new release features 2 bug fixes in addition to 1 security fix

Security and maintenance

Security releases are very important for web applications and it is recommended to apply the fix immediately. Because WordPress 5.8.2 is a security release, update your WordPress website to protect it against any threats. WordPress 5.8.2 is a small focus on security and maintenance release. According to the WordPress development team, the next major release will be version 5.9.

You can download WordPress 5.8.2 by downloading from WordPress.org, or visit your Dashboard > Updates and click Update Now. If you have sites that support automatic background updates, they’ve already started the update process.

For more information, browse the full list of changes on Trac, or check out the version 5.8.2 HelpHub documentation page.