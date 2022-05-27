Zyxel published a security advisory for multiple vulnerabilities found in firewalls, AP controllers, and APs. The company advised users to install the updates for optimal protection. Zyxel also stated that vulnerabilities were reported by security consultancies. Vulnerabilities are tracked as, CVE-2022-0734, CVE-2022-26531, CVE-2022-26532, and CVE-2022-0910.

Vulnerabilities and affected products

CVE-2022-0734: A cross-site scripting vulnerability was identified in the CGI program of some firewall versions that could allow an attacker to obtain some information stored in the user’s browser, such as cookies or session tokens, via a malicious script.

CVE-2022-26531: Multiple improper input validation flaws were identified in some CLI commands of some firewall, AP controller, and AP versions that could allow a local authenticated attacker to cause a buffer overflow or a system crash via a crafted payload.

CVE-2022-26532: A command injection vulnerability in the “packet-trace” CLI command of some firewall, AP controller, and AP versions could allow a local authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary OS commands by including crafted arguments to the command.

CVE-2022-0910: An authentication bypass vulnerability caused by the lack of a proper access control mechanism has been found in the CGI program of some firewall versions. The flaw could allow an attacker to downgrade from two-factor authentication to one-factor authentication via an IPsec VPN client.

Firewall Affected version Patch availability CVE-2022-0734 CVE-2022-26531 CVE-2022-26532 CVE-2022-0910 USG/ZyWALL ZLD V4.35~V4.70 ZLD V4.09~V4.71 ZLD V4.09~V4.71 ZLD V4.32~V4.71 ZLD V4.72 USG FLEX ZLD V4.50~V5.20 ZLD V4.50~V5.21 ZLD V4.50~V5.21 ZLD V4.50~V5.21 ZLD V5.30 ATP ZLD V4.35~V5.20 ZLD V4.32~V5.21 ZLD V4.32~V5.21 ZLD V4.32~V5.21 ZLD V5.30 VPN ZLD V4.35~V5.20 ZLD V4.30~V5.21 ZLD V4.30~V5.21 ZLD V4.32~V5.21 ZLD V5.30 NSG Not affected V1.00~V1.33 Patch 4 V1.00~V1.33 Patch 4 Not affected V1.33 Patch 5*

*Available in middle of Jun.

AP Controller Affected version Patch availability CVE-2022-26531 and CVE-2022-26532 NXC2500 6.10(AAIG.3) and earlier Hotfix by request** NXC5500 6.10(AAOS.3) and earlier Hotfix by request**