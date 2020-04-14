Big Data Exchange (BDx) has completed the purchase of a data center located in Paya Lebar, Singapore formerly owned by Telstra in order to increase PUE and drive higher efficiency. The new data center will provide BDX connectivity into the Southeast Asian market.

A network hub designed to meet the rising internet

The new BDx Singapore data center (SIN1) has an UpTime Tier 3+ Design Certificate houses 1,800 racks with a 7.3MW power capacity. In addition to UpTime Tier 3+ Design Certificate, it has also SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001, and PCI-DSS certifications. Braham Singh, CEO of Big Data Exchange (BDx) says,

“Expanding into Singapore was our first choice outside of the greater China area and a strategic one on account of its proximity to other countries in Asia. Its location and connectivity advantages help BDx form a network hub designed to meet the rising internet and cloud exchange needs of our customers.”

BDx has added a data center in Nanjing, China to its portfolio to seven data centers in cities across Asia a few months ago.

David Kim, COO at BDx, talked about the acquisition, saying,