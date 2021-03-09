Akash Network, a project out of Overclock Labs, introduced Akash MAINNET 2, the first open-source cloud. It was designed as a viable decentralized cloud alternative to centralized cloud providers. Akash Network is a proof-of-stake chain, built on Cosmos Hub, that leverages Akash Token (AKT), a native utility token, to govern, secure the blockchain, and provide a store and exchange of value.

Decentralizing cloud infrastructure

Akash MAINNET 2 empowers developers to break free from the limitations of traditional cloud infrastructure and accelerates growth and scale in the blockchain ecosystem by enabling developers and companies to decentralize their cloud infrastructure, deploying applications faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost.

Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network, said,

“With the ongoing pandemic, we’re seeing more of people’s lives and work moving to the cloud. In the $370+ billion cloud computing market, MAINNET 2 provides a decentralized, faster, more efficient, and lower-cost option in the market. Akash MAINNET 2 propels our vision to enable high-growth blockchain companies and developers a viable alternative to centralized cloud services.”

Through Akash’s platform, individuals, companies, and data centers with underutilized computing capacity will also be able to monetize and lease their cloud compute to those who need it, recouping the high costs of server maintenance and capital expenditure. Recently, Akash expanded access to global, low-latency, and powerful cloud infrastructure by the integration with Equinix Metal.

Now, developers can launch applications such as DeFi apps, blogs, games, data visualizations, block explorers, blockchain nodes, and other blockchain network components on a decentralized cloud. Akash has announced integrations and partnerships with Tendermint, Cosmos, Cosmos’s Interchain Foundation, Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), Solana, Kava, and Chainlink.

Main features of Akash MAINNET 2 include:

Decentralized Cloud Compute Marketplace: As the core function of Akash MAINNET 2, developers and Akash providers will participate in an on-chain auction system where supply and demand for cloud compute is exchanged.

As the core function of Akash MAINNET 2, developers and Akash providers will participate in an on-chain auction system where supply and demand for cloud compute is exchanged. Flexible Bid Pricing: Providers can configure their pricing based on parameters such as CPU count, storage capacity, and endpoints.

Providers can configure their pricing based on parameters such as CPU count, storage capacity, and endpoints. Inter-Blockchain Communication Compatibility : MAINNET 2 will be fully compatible with Cosmos SDK v0.41.0, also known as Stargate. Stargate enables functionality for Cosmos SDK-based blockchains, like Akash, to connect with each other using the first-ever standardized protocol for IBC.

: MAINNET 2 will be fully compatible with Cosmos SDK v0.41.0, also known as Stargate. Stargate enables functionality for Cosmos SDK-based blockchains, like Akash, to connect with each other using the first-ever standardized protocol for IBC. Deployment Tool : The deployment tool streamlines the developer experience and helps seamlessly launch their applications on Akash.

: The deployment tool streamlines the developer experience and helps seamlessly launch their applications on Akash. Audited Attributes: Audited attributes allow users deploying applications to be more selective about which providers can run their apps. Anyone on the Akash blockchain can assign these attributes to Providers via an on-chain transaction.

Audited attributes allow users deploying applications to be more selective about which providers can run their apps. Anyone on the Akash blockchain can assign these attributes to Providers via an on-chain transaction. Tendermint’s State Sync: State sync allows developers to quickly bring up nodes, which is ideal for use cases such as querying the blockchain or using a web wallet.

See more Blockchain News