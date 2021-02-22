Akash Network, the decentralized cloud computing marketplace and the first DeCloud for DeFi, has launched the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) Relayer timed to Interchain Foundation’s launch of IBC. IBC enables various blockchain protocols to communicate and transact with each other independently, providing a framework to connect the global economy to the blockchain.

For independent transactions

The Relayer enables all transfers and transactions on IBC. In development for over three years, IBC is the flagship feature of the Cosmos Network. For crypto and blockchain, where interoperability and composability are essential for continued growth for decentralized sectors like DeFi, IBC is the most promising and production-ready solution.

Adam Bozanich, Chief Technology Officer of Akash Network, said,

“Participants on existing blockchains will be able to interact and exchange with each other across chains. This ability for chains to transact and interoperate will be revolutionary for the industry. We look forward to seeing how the community uses the Relayer and incorporating their feedback to make improvements.”

Akash will be one of the first networks in the world to integrate with IBC and IBC Relayer, through the early March 2021 launch of Akash MAINNET 2, the first viable decentralized cloud alternative to centralized cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

See more Blockchain News