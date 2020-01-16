The B2B decentralized cloud network Beowulf Blockchain has filed a US patent for its decentralized cloud network.

Beowulf Blockchain announced that they have filed a US patent to secure its mission of making customizable and affordable communication services. Beowulf offers a suite of services built on blockchain to handle all communication functions. Businesses who prefer the Beowulf SDK, are paying only for the minutes they use.

Architecture based on 3 steps

Combining global computing resources into a supercomputer network on the blockchain for communication services built Beowulf Blockchain. Network miners can earn money by sharing resources like laptops, servers, etc.

Beowulf Architecture has three steps: cloud network, payment system, and blockchain. This system offers dynamic solutions that come with the peer-to-peer (P2P) and the miner-hosted communication paradigm.

While the majority of P2P calls fail as the current network architect commonly does not allow such P2P calling, in the case of the miner-hosted calling paradigm, for managing the voice/video data for caller and callee server is a need. To handle it, Beowulf Blockchain has a plus because the company has a decentralized cloud network that provides much better call quality at a much cheaper cost.

Dr. Nguyen is confident that broad industry adoption will follow, saying:

“We continue our march forward into the future of communication. We have made great progress with the exponential adoption worldwide of multiple solutions which help businesses reach a wider audience with no upfront investment needed, and the lowest possible cost using transparent pay-per-use rates. This next step in our patent application process brings us closer to empowering every aspect of life, and to transform lives of others into better, smarter, and healthier ones through effective communications.”

