After Hetzner, Bithost.io begun to power the cryptocurrency payments two medium-sized cloud hosting providers DigitalOcean and Linode. After registering by only a valid email and bitcoin or cryptocurrency during checkout, it is possible to buy cloud hosting services from Digital Ocean and Linode.

Buying cloud hosting with varies cryptocurrencies

Bithost.io has been accepted cryptocurrency for cloud hosting since 2014. The site accepts payment with BTC, LTC, ETH, and many other cryptocurrencies. Users have to use a valid e-mail, if not they will be banned without any notification by Bithost.io.

Prices are more expensive than Digital Ocean and Linode. Bithost.io explains the reason as to mitigate the risk of converting cryptocurrencies back to USD, and to help with the running costs of BitHost. In addition to this, while pricing model without hidden extras for Digital Ocean is hourly – $0.01, monthly – $7.5, for Linode it costs hourly – $0.01 and monthly – $7.5.

Cryptocurrencies have been preferred as a payment method because of their anonymity and security. Users also can protect their accounts with 2-step verification.