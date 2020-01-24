A routing device to access the decentralized web on any platform, Blockchain Router is holding a funding campaign on Kickstarter.

Blockchain Router is trying to raise funds on a Kickstarter campaign. The goal for the campaign is $122.000 and Blockchain Router could able to gather more than $36.000 currently. The campaign will end on February 28th. The device will include an automatic built-in VPN inside. It allows customers to easily connect all devices in your household to the Blockchain Router, which is connected to one single VPN account.

VPN, Proxy and Internet 3.0

The router will also provide the option to connect to one of the VPN exit nodes via the proxy of choice: HTTP(s), Socks-5, and SSH. The router will also connect devices to the Web 3.0 using IPFS, access ENS sites, and SWARM. Customers also will be able to host their blockchain emails on their own Blockchain Router. The device will also protect home devices with advanced firewall features.