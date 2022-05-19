Elite Token, the all-in-one crypto system for mobile, influencers, NFTs, metaverse and Play2Earn, announced the NFT Drop and the beta version of the Runiverse. The new gaming platform works across the most popular metaverses (Sandbox, Decentraland, Star Atlas), allowing users to challenge other players on the performance of the crypto market.

Major cryptocurrencies

The Runiverse is Play-to-Earn and gamified investment. In a fun application, users effectively do short trades, betting cryptocurrencies against one another based on their market performance within 30 second periods. The various cryptocurrencies are represented by NFT skins called “Runners” that race against one another. You can either bet on a given cryptocurrency (someone’s Runner NFT), and get a reward if it wins, or, if you are the holder of a Runner NFT, get a cut of all the races won by the cryptocurrency that your NFT represents. The game is based on real-time oracle data from Quickswap and Binance.

The cryptocurrencies featured include key names with high potential: $AAVE, $AMP, Automata $ATA, Basic Attention Token $BAT, Binance’s $BNB, the Binance stablecoin BUSD, Chiliz $CHZ, Compound $COMP, Curve $CRV, Elite Token’s native coin $ELITE, Enjin Coin $ENJ, Fantom $FTM, Gnosis $GNO, The Graph $GRT, Holo $HOT, IoTeX $IOTX, Loopring $LRC, Decentraland $MANA, Polygon $MATIC, Maker $MKR, $PENKY, QuickSwap $QUICK, The Sandbox $SAND, SushiSwap $SUSHI, Theta Network $THETA, UniLend $UFT, Uniswap $UNI, Wrapped Bitcoin $WBTC, $WETH, 1inch Network $1INCH, Yearn.Finance, $YFI.

The NFT avatars that celebrities like Gianluca Vacchi represent race in the name of crypto tokens, an Italian multimillionaire stock magnate turned DJ, who is a co-founder of Elite Token. Elite’s P2E app stands to replace horse betting with crypto racing, and horses with celebrities.

How it works

Every competition takes place on NFT « Tracks” with NFT skins called “Runners ». Owners of one of these kinds of NFTs, get rewarded every time it is used as a Track or if a player chooses the Runner. The rewards promise to be considerable, with annual earnings estimated to be several $ thousands. Details on the concept can be found in the litepaper, users can explore the game via a beta on the Runiverse website.

The Runiverse is a « double or nothing » game: the bet is always $5 per player, with the possibility to take home the pot of $10, minus 5% that is distributed among the owners of the NFTs involved. NFTs receive 5% of the total prize pot in each game, while each Runner NFT gets 1%, and each Track NFT 3%.

Runiverse NFTs and customized DJ compositions

The sale consists of several rounds and will begin by offering « Emote NFTs. » These cosmetic NFTs are nonfunctional emojis that will add special effects. The first set will include various dances and the unpublished soundtracks of famous DJs. The Emote dances representing the $ELITE token are based on co-founder Gianluca’s famous viral beach dance.

After the sale of the Winning Emotes NFTs, Skins and Tracks will be auctioned individually once every two weeks. The auctions on OpenSea and on eliteplace.io will begin with the Tracks. Twelve are currently available. Each Runner skin represents a different cryptocurrency; for each cryptocurrency a mere 5 NFTs exist. Once the available Runner skins are sold, no more will be issued, and owners can earn on all the players that choose to run with the cryptocurrency represented by their NFT.

Elite Token ecosystem

Elite Token is creating a larger crypto ecosystem that will unite the mobile industry, influencers, international celebrities, NFTs, the Metaverse, and Play2Earn. The $ELITE token represents the entry ticket into, and center of this ecosystem. For the first time ever, it will link the services of a telco to a cryptocurrency. The Runiverse is the first in a series of products in the ecosystem, which is set to be released in the coming months.