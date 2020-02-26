NameSilo Technologies has recently sold 84.29922106 bitcoin at an effective rate of USD 9,957.15 per coin.

NameSilo Technologies, a global growing domain registrar announced the sale of 84.29922106 bitcoin at an effective rate of USD 9,957.15 per coin. As Kristaps Ronka NameSilo LLC CEO said, NameSilo was one of the first domain registrars to accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

Bitcoin’s wide-ranging availability

NameSilo LLC platform started to accept Bitcoin since 2014. There is no additional fee for Bitcoin deposits like other supported payment methods like PayPal, Credit card, etc. The company had informed its customers via email in 2014:

“Responding to customer requests to support more payment options, we are very excited to announce the addition of 2 new payment methods…We have chosen to support Bitcoin due to its wide-ranging availability and its track record for offering a secure and flexible payment platform.”

Ronka talked about this sale, saying,

“We strive to accommodate our customers by allowing them the flexibility on how they transact with us. Giving clients the option to use bitcoin means we accumulate bitcoin over time and accordingly from time to time will convert our bitcoin to cash.”

NameSilo Technologies offers NameSilo LLC that is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. The company has over 3.3 million active domains under management and over 240,000 customers from approximately 160 countries.