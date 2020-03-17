The value of bitcoin (BTC) has fallen in about half in recent weeks. BTC has fallen to $4,290 from a little over $8,000 on March 12nd. On Friday morning, the Bitcoin price fell to $3,637. After the weekend, it has risen to $4.669,72 again.

BTC as a payment method for registration

NameSilo, a global domain registrar announced that they sold over 84 bitcoins at USD $9,957.15 each on February 19 before market turmoil hit. This sale has value in USD $839,000. At Friday’s price, its worth would have only been around $440,000.

NameSilo LLC provides low-cost domain name registration and management services and since 2014 the platform uses Bitcoin as a payment method. While the concerns about the relation between coronavirus and cryptocurrencies are continuing, the BTC price is about $5,000 today.