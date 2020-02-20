Nebulous, the company building the Sia decentralized cloud storage network, announced the Skynet, a decentralized CDN and file sharing platform.

Skynet serves as the storage foundation for free internet, that offers high speed, low cost, and superior infrastructure. Skynet provides an easy-to-use data storage and publishing mechanism on which developers can build decentralized applications. With popular programming language API and SDKs, Skynet allows developers to integrate decentralized storage into their applications. End-users can also directly access the files on Skynet without needing to run full nodes or deal with cryptocurrencies.

Seven years of nonstop work

David Vorick, Nebulous CEO and Sia Lead Developer said,

“After seven years of nonstop work, applications built on decentralized storage are finally viable. I can say without a doubt that Skynet is the most powerful tech we’ve ever built. Skynet makes it possible for content and applications to be deployed to a decentralized network just in seconds and be immediately available to everyone across the world.”

Manasi Vora, Nebulous’ Head of Product Strategy said,

“One place where Skynet shines is speed. Page loading is almost instant. Deployment to Skynet is also almost instant. We’ve demonstrated that decentralized storage can be as fast as its centralized competitors. With storage and bandwidth prices so low, we expect Skynet to enable previously unimaginable applications and spark a renaissance in media-heavy applications.”