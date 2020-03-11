TAAL Distributed Information Technologies, an integrated blockchain service provider, agreed with Tansley Equipment Limited, Fractical Sense Limited and Laser Lollypop Limited to acquire over 50,000 non-operational cloud computing units located in the United States. With this acquisition, TAAL aims to support its ongoing operations and blockchain infrastructure in order to generate cash proceeds.

To support ongoing blockchain transaction

The company will upgrade the Cloud Computing Assets with TAAL’s custom components. TAAL’s custom components will be optimized by using its proprietary techniques to augment the performance and efficiency of the Cloud Computing Assets. The deployment of the Cloud Computing Assets aims to support ongoing blockchain transaction processing operations and position TAAL to establish a significant operational footprint in North America.

TAAL offers specialized services to enterprises that will meet the demand for large volumes of transactions processed in North America on an ongoing basis on a reliable blockchain. According to TAAL, Bitcoin SV (BSV) provides the best blockchain network to support such specialized services to enterprises, supporting large transaction volumes due to BSV’s scaling and microtransaction capabilities.