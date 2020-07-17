Chenbro has launched the RB23708-U2 rackmount server barebone. With the support of dual 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and 24 DIMMs, RB23708-U2 delivers large memory capacity, flexible...Read more
EdgeConneX expands its Portland Edge Data Center. Portland 02 brings an additional 6MWs of capacity. Portland 03 will bring the total capacity at the Portland campus to over...Read more
Nautilus Data Technologies’s waterborne data center project named as The Eli M has been completed by Lind Marine, a Shipyard on the Mare Island Naval Complex in Vallejo,...Read more
GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), a provider of single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, announced it has closed a $7 million Series B investment. With this new funding, GRC will...Read more
Schneider Electric partnered with power management system company Anord Mardix to develop and deploy critical power solutions to the data center market. According to the announcement, this partnership...Read more
Equinix announced the opening of a new data center in Milan which known as ML5. This International Business Exchange data center will offer state-of-the-art colocation, a host of...Read more
European carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions provider and a Digital Realty company, Interxion has acquired the freehold to the land under its Hanauer Landstraße campus in...Read more
Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC's announced that the company's new data center has achieved OCP Ready certification, given by The Open Compute Project Foundation, or OCP for short....Read more
AWS bought the 25020 Willard Road land for $73 million late last year. Now, Blue Ridge Group LLC is seeking approval to rezone 100.18 acres at the Chantilly...Read more
Delta, a power and thermal management solution provider, announced the launch of SmartNode All-in-one modularized data center solution which offers flexible power system and cooling designs, quick deployment,...Read more
Datacenter One opens new data center in Germany Datacenter One announced that the company is opening another data center in western Germany near Dusseldorf. Click to read the...Read more
Data center solutions provider Stream Data Centers, announced that its near-complete data center in Phoenix is a part of the Cox Business fiber network. Stream and Cox Business...Read more
Nokia announces a generational step in data center networking which includes a new OS and tools that provide the ability to adapt, automate, and scale. The new OS...Read more
Many people know Nokia from the smartphone boom at the beginning of the 2000s, but their network business was always growing and did not draw much attention from...Read more
Phoenix I data center of Stream Data Centers in Goodyear became part of the growing Cox Business fiber network. According to the announcement, in Goodyear, Stream and Cox...Read more
The global interconnection and data center company, Equinix announced that it is extending access to the third-largest global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and the largest in Asia-Pacific, Alibaba...Read more
IOTDC opens its new facility in Port Melbourne in next month. This state-of-the-art facility will provide up to 2MW of data center capacity. With this extension of the...Read more
Tonaquint Data Centers of St. George Utah announced the acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers which was established in 2000 offers high-quality data center services to business clients of...Read more
Telia Company announced that it plans to build a solar station in the small town of Uuemõisa. The solar park will be built by Pro-Solar to optimize energy...Read more
Tech Vault announced the partnership with Megaport, a global network service provider. With this partnership, Tech Vault offers new service, branded Tech Vault Direct Connect. This new service...Read more
Hyperscale data center campuses provider, Vantage Data Centers and an investor group led by a global investment management firm, Colony Capital, announced a definitive agreement to form a...Read more