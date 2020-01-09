A $1bn solar farm will power Google’s upcoming $600m data center located in Henderson, Nevada.

The solar farm project will supply NV Energy, which will power Google’s 70,000 square meters facility near Las Vegas, which is expected to come online in 2020. Google received $25.2 million in tax breaks for its $600m data center project. The solar farm will be generating up to 690 MW of power when the construction is finished in 2023. Also on site will be 380MW of lithium-ion storage.

25-year power purchase agreement

NV Energy signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Arevia Power and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, and agreed to pay $38.44MWh for electricity during that period. The facility will consist of 28 million square meters of public land, which is located 53 km northeast of Las Vegas. Notice of Availability was published by The Bureau of Land Management in late December.

David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook said,

“This decision from the PUCN clears the path for Quinbrook to progress into the final stages of project design and procurement planning for what could be one of the world’s largest ever renewables projects. Gemini plans to showcase at scale what we believe to be one of the most promising technological advances in renewable power. The project will demonstrate the ability to couple solar PV technology with battery storage to capture and use Nevada’s abundant renewable solar resource to deliver low cost power to NV Energy’s customers and keep the lights on long after the sun has set.”

