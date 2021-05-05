The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced the addition of 27 new members and end-user supporters to continue the diffusion of cloud-native technology across the globe.

COVID-19 has reshaped the world into a vastly more digital place and cloud-native technology has been a critical component of this transformation. During this change, CNCF celebrates significant growth in the last year with a 50% growth in contributors, reaching over 123,000, and a 118% increase in the number of CNCF hosted projects, which is now at 96.

Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, said,

“We continue to be humbled by the number of diverse organizations driving innovation through cloud-native technology impacting human beings worldwide. What has become very clear over the last year is that the economy is significantly benefitting from open source and that we are better when we work together across organizational, geographic, and demographic boundaries. In that same spirit, today we welcome 27 new members from around the world. We look forward to collaborating with them on solutions to the complex challenges faced by humanity today.”

These new members will also join CNCF at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including this week’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCom EU – Virtual from May 4 – 7, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in Los Angeles from October 12 – 15, 2021.

The newest silver members are Afi.ai, Allianz Direct, Avesha, BrickDoc, Citi, Civo, Cloocus, cuegee, FireHydrant, Gaia, High Plains Computing, Innablr, LSDOPEN, Orange, Qingteng, Raytheon Technologies, Rebaze GmbH, Red Reply, Seagate Technology, Stacklet, Stratox Cloud Native, Tensor Security, Vultry, Tidu Information Technology.

